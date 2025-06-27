



If there’s anything better than a good night’s sleep on a great mattress, it’s knowing you got a fantastic deal on that mattress. But finding the best mattress on a budget can be a total headache. Instead of combing through reviews, spending time in mattress stores, or worrying about back pain from a worn-out bed, consider buying a supportive memory foam mattress that can transform your sleep quality. Walmart has a mattress on sale right now that’s a literal dream come true.

The SynthoSpace 10-Inch King Memory Foam Mattress retails for $942, but it’s currently on sale at Walmart for just $219, which is a 77% discount that can save you a jaw-dropping $723. Savings aside, this mattress is super comfortable. One shopper called it “the most comfortable mattress I’ve ever slept on.”

SynthoSpace 10-Inch King Memory Foam Mattress, $219 (was $942) at Walmart

This king-size mattress weighs only 64 pounds, so it’s easy to maneuver from its compact box, and reviewers say it fluffs up quickly. Gel-infused memory foam molds to your body, cradling pressure points to relieve back and joint pain with medium firmness that’s supportive, not hard. The breathable design keeps you cool but cozy, perfect for restful sleep.

“It’s very comfortable and perfectly firm,” one reviewer shared. “I slept great on this mattress, and there were no more body aches. I absolutely love it and would recommend this to anyone with back and body pain.” Another said, “It felt like I was checking into a luxury hotel. It’s firm yet incredibly comfortable.”

For sleepers who prefer a less bulky mattress, this same king-size mattress is available in an 8-inch thickness for $209, down from the original $786 price.

Additional mattress sizes are also currently on sale at Walmart in this same 10-inch medium firmness memory foam style, including a queen for just $199 (originally $798), and a full for $159 (originally $239). An 8-inch-thick twin version is also available for just $99, thanks to a Walmart Flash deal that brings it down from $426.

“The firmness is exactly what I was hoping for, and it offers a level of comfort that I didn’t think was possible in a mattress,” said one satisfied shopper. “I sleep soundly every night and wake up feeling refreshed and pain-free.”

At only $219, the SynthoSpace 10-Inch King Memory Foam Mattress at Walmart is a steal that won’t last long. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to replace your old mattress, this is one of the best bargains you’ll find.