Summer is winding down, but there’s still time to enjoy some afternoon sunshine in your backyard. If you want to make the most out of those breezy days, you’ll need somewhere to sit on your patio. The good news is that Walmart is selling a Devoko 4-Piece Patio Conversation Set for a price that goes easy on your wallet.

Typically listed for $500, this sizable and “super lightweight” collection is on sale for $249. It includes two chairs, a loveseat, and a table, all with supportive cushions for comfortable entertaining.

Devoko 4-Piece Patio Conversation Set, $249 (was $500) at Walmart

Each piece features a rust-proof steel frame, with each chair able to support up to 330 pounds and the loveseat able to hold up to 660 pounds. The chairs have acacia wood armrests and cushions filled with fluffy foam, so you can sit in style and comfort for hours on end. The table has a solid wood top that matches the armrests. Each chair measures around 25 inches wide and 24 inches tall, while the loveseat extends to 47 inches long. The table, meanwhile, clocks in at 35 inches long and 13 inches tall, so you have plenty of room for snacks and refreshments.

Plenty of Walmart shoppers had high praise for the Devoko 4-Piece set, earning it five-star ratings and reviews. One customer praised the “very beautiful modern design,” while another called it “super modern and very well made.” Another called the Devoko a “beautiful patio set” that was “easy to put together and looks great.” One shopper only had a quick blurb about the furniture: “There is nothing with this set that I don’t like.”

The Devoko 4-Piece Patio Conversation Set looks great on any back porch. It has a rustic design and lasting comfort, not to mention plenty of seating space for friends and family. The deal won’t last long, so grab it before the summer sun sets.