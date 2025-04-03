



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you need something to help with carting groceries around or a way to transport your kids during a day at the beach, a utility wagon can do the job. Although a small utility cart is great for home storage, it often can’t handle the load for larger projects outside the home. Luckily, Walmart is selling a roomy and convenient folding utility cart at a big discount during a flash sale and you’ll want to check it out before this deal rolls away for good.

The GVDV Collapsible Utility Wagon is on sale for only $53, which is 56% off the regular price of $120. If you’ve ever wanted to get a utility wagon, then there’s no better time than right now.

GVDV Collapsible Utility Wagon, $53 (was $120) at Walmart

This may be one of the most versatile and useful items you can have around your home. It has an internal load capacity of 80 liters, which means it can carry just about anything you need to transport. It also includes two water bottle sleeves at the front, making it the perfect beach accessory.

While this sizable cart can carry a large load, it also folds relatively flat for storage or transport, and it does so quickly and easily. The four oversized, abrasion-resistant wheels glide effortlessly over pavement, grass, or sand. You can get this wagon in three colorways, so why not buy one for you and one for a friend?

Related: Walmart is selling a $100 oscillating fan for only $52 that keeps rooms ‘cool and comfortable’

Walmart customers gave this wagon high praise. One called it “surprisingly sturdy,” before adding, “I use it in the office to pick up my packages and get them upstairs using the elevator. I can also see using it this summer at the beach! Easy to lift into my car to take home and refill. A must-have.”

Another shopper called it “wonderful” before saying, “I absolutely love this cart! I use it to bring my potting soil and gardening tools from my garage to my back yard. The cart’s wheels roll very well through my sandy soil, and I’m able to fit quite a bit in it.”

If you need a convenient way to transport things but don’t want to take up a lot of space, then consider buying the GVDV Collapsible Utility Wagon. For just $53, they can see you rollin’, and they’ll be lovin’ your new wheels.