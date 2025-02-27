



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Getting things done around the house is far easier if you have the right tools. Sometimes, that means a basic set of pliers, but other jobs require more serious tools. While standard drills are convenient, impact drills can open up a whole new world of uses. Thankfully, one of Walmart’s bestselling impact drills is available as a flash deal, but not for long.

The Vqjtcvly Impact Drill is on sale for just $54. With a regular price of $160, this deal represents a 66% off discount. We think that makes it worthy of drilling down on the details of this impressive power tool.

Vqjtcvly Impact Drill, $54 (was $160) at Walmart

An impact drill, also called an impact driver, combines a high-torque motor with hammering blows to drive screws into more dense or hard materials. They are often used for placing screws into concrete, metal, or other hard-to-penetrate materials. This model has a powerful 21-volt motor that’s great for all sorts of tough tasks.

Included with the set are two battery packs, 23 drill bits and extensions, and a lightweight carrying case. It’s also available in two color options, so you’ve got an excuse to buy an extra one for your home. In addition to being a great tool for making holes or drilling screws into hard materials, the drill (and its extensions) are perfect for removing and re-tightening lug nuts on your vehicle.

Related: Walmart’s ‘must-buy’ $58 8-piece cookware set is just $30 during a limited flash sale

Walmart customers gave this drill rave reviews. One described it as “great” and said it offers “good torque for the price.” They added that it comes with two batteries and “all the attachments you normally need,” and they “highly recommend it.”

Another shopper said, “I am extremely satisfied with the two that I got. I put it through the test when I got it by removing the lug nuts on my camper trailer and changing out four tires. It performed extremely well taking off and installing the tires.”

The Vqjtcvly Impact Drill is a high-powered tool available at a low price. At just $54 right now, you can’t really go wrong with this buy. But flash deals like this don’t last forever, so take advantage while you still can.