Whether you love a good movie night, playing video games, or listening to music, there’s one thing that can make the experience even better. In addition to a comfy sectional and your favorite snacks, a soundbar can make all the difference.

The Auoshi Wireless Soundbar is a worthy investment, and it’s on sale at Walmart. Right now, you can get the soundbar at a massive 76% discount, knocking the price down from $165 to just $40.

Auoshi Wireless Soundbar, $40 (was $165) at Walmart

Sleek, compact, and complete with a modern, trapezoidal design, shoppers say the Auoshi Wireless Soundbar “delivers impressive, room-filling sound with deep bass” and is the “perfect addition to any home entertainment system.”

With the 60-watt, 2.1ch soundbar, you can choose between five sound modes — including music, movie, news, gaming, and dialogue — to customize the sound for whatever you’re watching and/or listening to. Measuring just 16.5 inches long, it can easily be wall mounted or fit under a gaming monitor or a TV, upgrading your sound experience virtually anywhere without taking up too much space. As if the soundbar couldn’t get any better, it comes with a remote and has multiple connectivity options, such as HDMI ARC, Optical, AUX, USB, and Bluetooth 5.1.

“Don’t let the size of this soundbar fool you,” one shopper said. “Although it is very small, the sound is great. Actually, it’s comparable with big and expensive ones. And it is really nice you can put it almost anywhere because it doesn’t take much space. I am happy with the purchase.”

Another reviewer praised the soundbar for its quality and price. “This soundbar offers excellent sound quality with clear audio and powerful bass. It’s easy to set up and has Bluetooth connectivity,” they said. “The design is sleek, and the wireless subwoofer adds a great punch. It’s a solid choice for upgrading your TV’s sound without spending too much. Overall, a great value for the price.”

A soundbar this good with a big Flash deal discount won’t last long. Shop the Auoshi Wireless Soundbar while you can for just $40.