While rocking chairs may give off an old-school vibe, lounging on comfy patio furniture never goes out of style. That’s especially true of some of the stylish outdoor furniture available at Walmart. Right now, one of its bestselling rocking chair patio sets is on clearance, and the price is unbeatable.

The Mainstays Dashwood Rocking Chair Patio Set is on sale for only $97, which is 51% off the regular price of $197. At this price, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t put one in your cart.

Mainstays Dashwood Rocking Chair Patio Set, $97 (was $197) at Walmart

The three-piece set — which includes two rocking chairs and a side table — is made from sturdy powder-coated stainless steel, and is both rust-resistant and waterproof. The all-season fabric coverings are also weather-resistant, so they’re safe to stay outdoors for extended periods.

Each chair has a subtle rocker, making for a smooth rocking motion without feeling unstable. The chairs also have ergonomically-designed, medium-height armrests for a fit that feels like a glove when you’re seated. They also include thick padded headrests for added comfort.

The small round end table is perfect for placing between the chairs or off to the side for books, drinks, or anything else you want to keep close-at-hand. This set is available in three colorways, offering an option for nearly every aesthetic style.

Walmart customers were very pleased with this patio set. One called it “great outdoor furniture,” claiming, “I love these chairs. They are so comfortable and quick-drying, and due to the airy fabric, I don’t get hot sitting in them.”

Another buyer said the set was “well worth the cost,” before adding, “The rockers are so comfortable. The seats are roomy and dry [quickly] after the rain. The side table is perfect for holding a couple drinks and a candle.”

You can get the Mainstays Dashwood Rocking Chair Patio Set for only $97 right now. That’s almost unheard-of for a patio set of this quality. This clearance deal may not last much longer, so why not take this opportunity to get an awesome set at an affordable price? That’s just some good old-fashioned advice.