



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When you’re going on a quick trip, sometimes packing a carry-on can be inconvenient. But that’s where a weekender bag comes in handy. The best ones are lightweight with ample storage space, making it the ultimate travel accessory. We came across a worthy weekender at Walmart, and it’s also on sale.

Right now, the No Boundaries Dome Weekender Duffel Bag is on clearance and has garnered the attention of hundreds of shoppers. With a 56% discount and a sale price of $11, it’s a travel deal you don’t want to miss.

No Boundaries Dome Weekender Duffel Bag, From $11 (was $25) at Walmart

The No Boundaries Dome Weekender Duffel Bag is a versatile accessory that you can take on a trip, to work, or to the gym. At 19 inches long, 9 inches wide, and 13 inches tall, it has plenty of space to hold a few days’ worth of clothes, toiletries, and more. The bag also has multiple interior pockets and compartments and a separate shoe compartment, giving you even more storage and organization options. In addition to handles with a 12-inch drop, it also comes with a detachable strap to wear it as a crossbody bag.

Related: Nordstrom Rack is selling customer-favorite Hoka shoes for up to 59% off, and they’re selling out fast

Shoppers find this bag spacious and versatile, with many saying it exceeded their expectations.

“For the price, this bag is a steal,” one shopper said. “This bag holds more than my 20-inch carry-on spinner luggage can hold. The material it’s made of seems very durable and easy to keep clean. This bag rivals those from higher-end brands in looks and functionality.”

“All the little compartments are really nice. And I love the bottom zip compartment for shoes. I’m turning this into my new gym bag,” another reviewer said. “Decent material, seems sturdy, soft body and collapsible which is nice.”

Others said that the bag is “lightweight,” “perfect,” and “big enough to hold everything you would need.”

At $11, it’ll be tough to find a better deal than the No Boundaries Dome Weekender Duffel Bag. If you need a new go-to travel accessory, add this to your cart ASAP.