While a portable air conditioner can be a welcome convenience, sometimes you need the targeted airflow that only a powerful table fan can provide. Walmart has one of the largest selections of fans anywhere on the internet, and one of them is currently available at a surprisingly low price.

The Honeywell Turbo Force Table Fan is currently on sale for only $19. That’s a rare 34% off the original price of $29. Finding this great of a deal on a fan from such a respected brand is quite a find, and one that shouldn’t be ignored.

Honeywell Turbo Force Table Fan, $19 (was $29) at Walmart

This fan may be small, but it never fails to deliver a mighty wind. It has three different speed settings, an impressive range of 30 feet, and a convenient wall-mounting option. The fan head pivots up to 90 degrees, giving you plenty of options for air circulation throughout the room.

This model is as much as 25% quieter than previous iterations, so it’s great for using in the bedroom as well as anywhere else that noise may be an issue. The fan is available in two different colors, so it shouldn’t be difficult to find one that will blend in with the rest of your furniture.

Walmart shoppers were extremely happy with this great little fan. One described it as “small and powerful,” before adding, “It’s very quiet, and really puts out a lot of air. Cools the room down. Very impressed.”

Another buyer claimed, “This fan is amazing,” also calling it “a powerhouse.” They continued to share, “I might just buy another…What an excellent product!”

The Honeywell Turbo Force Table Fan can keep you cool without taking up too much space. It can also save you some money at just $19. Just don’t wait too long or you may blow your chance to get this incredible deal.