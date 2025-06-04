



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the official start of summer right around the corner, it’s only a matter of time before the heat really starts to kick in. That means it’s time to set aside your tower fan and invest in something more powerful, like a portable air conditioner. A multifunctional and more flexible cooling system than a window AC unit, portable air conditioners can be the one thing that stands between the summer heat and a cool and comfortable home.

The DuraComfort 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner is the perfect choice to cool your space. And the best part? The Walmart bestseller is currently on sale. Right now, you can get the $310 AC unit for 37% off, making it just $196.

DuraComfort 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, $196 (was $310) at Walmart

As a Walmart find that customers call “small and mighty,” this portable air conditioner is a summer essential. With 8,000 BTU, it can cool rooms up to 230 square feet, making it a dream for small rooms, apartments, RVs, and more. On top of being portable with wheels that let you move it from room to room, it also has a convenient 24-hour timer that you can program to turn on or off to best fit your needs and schedule.

And air conditioning isn’t the only thing this unit can do. Thanks to its multifunctional design, it’s also a dehumidifier and a fan with two speeds. Not to mention, the portable air conditioner comes with an adjustable exhaust hose and a window kit for easy installation.

Walmart shoppers say the portable air conditioner is “worth every penny,” highlighting how easy it is to set up and how “amazed” they are at how well a “small machine cools” an entire apartment.

“We bought it on a whim after our son complained of his room being stuffy. It cools his room effortlessly. Super easy to set up. Fairly lightweight. Has an auto on/off feature when it gets to the temperature you set. Isn’t loud and obnoxious at all,” a customer said. “The best bang for your buck, honestly.”

At under $200 on sale, the DuraComfort 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner is a must for staying cool this summer. However, deals like this don’t last long, so it’s best to add it to your cart while you can.