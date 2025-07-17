



What’s better than saving $80 on a new leaf blower? Well, how about one you never have to buy gasoline for? With a growing movement to ban gas-powered leaf blowers gaining steam anyway, it’s a great time to start investing in cordless electric lawn tools. Many electric mower brands offer modular ecosystems where you can share removable batteries between all your tools, which saves you a ton of money in the long run and also cuts down on charging time.

If you’re looking to save big on a new leaf blower or start collecting LWQ-brand cleaning tools, Walmart is selling the $140 LWQ Cordless Leaf Blower for just $60 with this great Flash deal.

LWQ Cordless Electric Leaf Blower, $60 (was $140) at Walmart

Unlike LWQ’s electric pressure washer, this leaf blower is fully cordless, running on a pair of 20-volt “hot-swappable” batteries that deliver up to 30 minutes of continuous performance. The turbofan motor achieves a maximum airflow of 450 cubic feet per minute, with both a low-speed eco mode and a high-speed turbo mode allowing you to tailor your cleanup power and battery usage to suit the job at hand.

The air blower weighs only 3.8 pounds and is made from a high-impact ABS thermoplastic housing. It features a no-clog intake system, overheat protection to preserve the motor, and all-weather durability. If you need a tool that cleans your gutters, sidewalks, patio, garage, post-storm debris, loose leaves, grass clippings, and more — all in an eco-friendly, no-fuss package — this LWQ blower is sure to impress.

“This leaf blower offers professional-grade power that saves time and money,” said one satisfied shopper. “I take my gardening pretty seriously, so I expect a lot from a leaf blower, but this one didn’t disappoint. The turbine wind power is super strong — you can even blow wet leaves away with it, dealing with a half-hour job in just a few minutes. The shockproof handle design is also very good; longtime use doesn’t leave me with sore hands.”

Planning ahead for all those autumn leaves this year? They’re lovely, sure, but having a good leaf blower handy is a must. Take home the LWQ Electric Leaf Blower for just $60 at Walmart.