



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Why we love this deal

Every spot in your home needs a soft surface with a little bit of style. Whether it’s your living room or your patio, adding something soothing for your feet goes a long way. Fortunately, Walmart is selling a Nourison Aloha Area Rug for a price that gives some cushioning to your feet and your wallet.

Typically listed for $163, this indoor/outdoor piece is now available for 51% off at $80. It measures over five feet long and over seven feet wide, with 18 different color combinations to choose from. Whatever style you pick, you’re promised a rug that goes easy on your soles while making any room come alive.

Nourison Aloha Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $80 (was $163) at Walmart

Why do shoppers love it?

The Aloha’s vibrant floral pattern evokes tropical island vibes while premium stain-resistant fibers ensure lasting durability. It’s also easy to clean, just rinse it with a hose and let it air dry to keep it fresh. The rug has a textured design that prevents slipping if you’re walking between chairs in your living room or bringing out drinks to the patio. It’s a smooth, comfortable accessory that can withstand indoor and outdoor conditions.

Related: Amazon is selling a ‘gorgeous’ rug for just $10, and shoppers say it’s ‘so soft’

More than 3,000 Walmart shoppers gave the rug five-star ratings and reviews. One shopper said the rug “feels soft under feet” and has “beautiful” colors. Another shopper called the Aloha a “beautiful statement,” adding that it “really brings the pop” to their covered patio. The same shopper said it was so stunning, they might bring it inside for the winter.

Details to know

Sizes available: 2’8″ x 4′ through 12′ x 15′, with the 5’3″ x 7’5″ on sale for 51% off.

2’8″ x 4′ through 12′ x 15′, with the 5’3″ x 7’5″ on sale for 51% off. Color options: 18 color combinations available, with the multicolor option available for $80. Other combos include blue/gray, ivory blue, natural, and more.

18 color combinations available, with the multicolor option available for $80. Other combos include blue/gray, ivory blue, natural, and more. Rug pad: Not included, but recommended

One customer said the rug was “lightweight, but feels substantial,” calling it overall “fabulous.” Another added, “This rug is super cute and perfect for my space,” and appreciated the “raised detailing of the flowers” in the design.

Shop more deals

Champlant Washable Area Rug, $40 (was 50) at Amazon

Kueth Modern Area Rug, $72 (was $71) at Walmart

Sixhome Area Rug, $82 (was $140) at Walmart

The Nourison Aloha Area Rug is great for your living room or your patio. It has a vibrant design and a soft surface, making it look and feel good. You can roll it out for the rest of the summer, then bring it in for the winter and never lose its eye-catching style. Grab it at Walmart for this quality price.