



Walt Disney World has been on a closing binge.

Some of the attractions and experiences that have closed recently or will close soon have been features of the park since practically the year it opened in 1971.

Even newer attractions like Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy, which debuted in 2019, are being phased out as Disney reshuffles its lineup to make room for IP-driven experiences and evolving guest demand.

Disney World attractions that have closed in the last year include:

The Liberty Square Riverboat (opened 1971, closed July 2025)

Tom Sawyer Island (opened 1971, closed July 2025)

Rivers of America (opened 1971, closed July 2025)

MuppetVision 3D (opened 2001, closed June 2025)

Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy (opened 2019, closed October 2024)

The Walt Disney Company is always looking at future growth and relevance with the many intellectual properties the company owns.

Of course, all theme parks refurbish and close rides, including Universal Studios in Orlando, which just announced in August 2025 it will close its thrilling roller coaster, the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit.

But other parks, even Universal, don’t have the same passionate fan base that Disney does. People return to Disney again and again, partly for the feelings of nostalgia that overtake you as soon as you set foot on Main Street, U.S.A.

But nostalgia will only take you so far when attendance, consumer demand, and competitive innovation rule the day.

People also return to Disney parks because they want to see what’s new.

Walt Disney World will retire a fan favorite attraction to make way for something new. Image source: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Disney World closing Star Wars Launch Bay to pave way for new attractions

In such a competitive climate, even the most beloved fan favorites aren’t immune to retirement.

The latest attraction to make the list of permanent closings is Star Wars Launch Bay at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Closing experiences like Star Wars Launch Bay, which opened in 2015, will always disappoint many guests, but the closures are part of Disney’s cycle of shutting down experiences to create room for new ones.

The irony is that “Star Wars” is the storyline that keeps giving and giving. Look at the popularity shows like “The Mandalorian,” “The Clone Wars,” and most recently, “Andor.”

The “Star Wars” franchise has also been a huge win at Disney World and Disneyland. Just consider the sheer number of attractions that have been spun out of the story, including Star Tours, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Star Wars Rise of the Resistance and of course, Star Wars Launch Bay, the interactive walkthrough experience.

Magic of Disney Animation will replace Star Wars Launch Bay

With Star Wars Launch Bay‘s days numbered, Disney (DIS) Imagineers’ vision is now focused on a new Magic of Disney Animation show that will debut in 2026.

Yet the more things change at Disney World, the more they stay the same. Beloved attractions leave to make way for new ones that will win fans of their own.

So while you can’t board the Liberty Square Riverboat or visit the simulated backwoods adventures of Tom Sawyer Island anymore, rest assured, those Imagineers are always working up new experiences that are just as magical and designed to entice you back again and again.

Want one more meet and greet with Darth Vader, one last hug from Chewbacca, everyone’s favorite Wookiee, or to come face-to-face with BB-8 one last time?

You‘ve got until September 24, 2025, to visit Star Wars Launch Bay, and then the galaxy changes forever, according to the Disney blog.

