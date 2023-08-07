Wamiqa Gabbi is all set to be a part of the much-awaited Hindi film, produced by renowned filmmaker Atlee. Alongside Varun Dhawan, she joins the star-studded ensemble cast. Referred to as #VD18, this film has been generating immense buzz on social media. Movie enthusiasts are eagerly counting down to its release on May 31, 2024, to experience the grand spectacle on the silver screen.

The movie, directed by Kalees, assures an exciting and captivating cinematic experience. With a fantastic director, an excellent cast, and an engaging plot, #VD18 is anticipated to be one of the most awaited films in 2024. People are eagerly looking forward to it.

Wamiqa Gabbi Excited To Work with Varun Dhawan And Keerthy Suresh

Wamiqa Gabbi said she’s really happy and thankful to be part of this exciting project. She’s looking forward to working with Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh. This is the kind of full commercial Hindi movie she’s been waiting for, and she’s super excited to collaborate with Murad Khetani and Atlee.

After showcasing her exceptional acting skills in notable projects like Grahan, Mai, and the recently released Jubilee, Wamiqa Gabbi is ready to impress the audience once again in the highly anticipated film. With her talent and commitment to her craft, Wamiqa is all set to leave a lasting impact in Atlee’s production, captivating the hearts of moviegoers.

Upcoming Projects Of Wamiqa Gabbi

In addition to her upcoming project, Wamiqa is currently occupied with a film shoot in Budapest. She is also eagerly awaiting the release of Vishal Bhardwaj’s debut OTT series – Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley, along with a Netflix film titled Khufiya, where she stars alongside Tabu, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

