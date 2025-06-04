Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Weak mentorship has consequences. When managers lack the drive to mentor, teams falter and companies pay a steep price. Gallup’s research shows that last year’s drop in manager engagement cost the global economy $438 billion in lost productivity. In my experience, turning this around starts with mentorship that truly engages.

I’ve seen teams start to thrive in earnest when mentors ask thoughtful questions that spark confidence and guide progress in high-pressure settings. In fact, research shows that firms investing in employee growth to strengthen their organizational health see 18% higher earnings in just one year.

So, is asking the right questions the answer? If they offer clarity and can guide progress under pressure, yes, definitely.

Here are those four fundamental questions that can transform professionals into leaders, driving success in any fast-paced firm.

1. Start with clear goals

Every mentorship journey begins with a clear direction, so the first question, “What does success mean to you?” encourages team members to pinpoint their goals, whether they’re sharpening a skill or stepping into leadership. This focus drives meaningful growth because it gives professionals a target to aim for, like a roadmap for their progress.

I once mentored an engineer who wanted to improve his code, and by defining that goal, he explored new tools, which added to his confidence and output over time.

To reiterate, companies that prioritize their people’s performance are 4.2 times more likely to outperform peers, with 30 percent higher revenue growth and five percentage points lower attrition, showing how clear goals set the stage for success.

2. Find what’s in the way

Now that you’ve got that focus, here’s the next step to keep the momentum going: ask, “What’s holding you back?” This question sparks an honest conversation about challenges, such as skill gaps or team conflicts, which helps professionals confront obstacles with clarity.

Facing these barriers is fundamental to solving this, turning vague frustrations into actionable insights.

Research shows a trading firm used wearables to track traders’ stress, revealing how it slowed decisions and hurt profits. Tailored mentorship, like adjusting workflows or practicing focus techniques, helped 98% of traders feel supported, boosted retention by 18%, and lifted profits by 3%. But big changes don’t always need big budgets. They need small steps.

I was working with a project manager who felt swamped by deadlines because he hesitated to delegate, but after we explored time management strategies, he began sharing tasks, which led to consistently meeting his targets. About 70 percent of team engagement depends on the manager, and thus, this makes the manager’s primary responsibility. Asking the questions that matter empowers leaders to guide their teams through hurdles effectively.

3. Take one step today

With goals and challenges in view, the next question builds momentum: “What can you do today?” This nudges mentees to choose one small task to keep moving, because small steps make progress feel achievable and immediate. Starting small is powerful, as it creates a habit of action that compounds over time.

A retail manager I coached wanted to lift team spirit for her sales crew, so she started with a single feedback session with her sales team, which built stronger teamwork and transformed her group’s dynamic over time. That’s the kind of intentional effort that makes a difference, especially in an environment where disengagement is rising. This question ensures lessons shape skills that endure, helping leaders foster a culture of steady growth in dynamic settings.

4. Learn and keep growing

Mentorship thrives on reflection, so the final question, “What did you learn, and how will you use it?” prompts team members to turn experiences into lasting growth, whether they’re tackling technical or leadership challenges. This idea builds a growth mindset and mirrors Kaizen, the Japanese practice of continuous improvement made famous by Toyota in the 1950s.

A marketing lead I mentored struggled with campaign delays due to unclear goals, but after reflecting, he set up weekly strategy sessions, which aligned his team’s efforts and were a major factor in his campaign’s success. This question ensures lessons shape skills that endure, fostering a culture of steady growth in dynamic settings.

Mentorship creates leaders

Goals, barriers, action, lessons; these are four questions that can turn talent into leaders, helping mid-market firms build confident, capable teams. Seeing this firsthand, it is a delight to watch as engineers, managers and marketing leads find their way and shine in tight talent markets, whether they are solving problems or leading with a clear vision.

Mentorship that encourages growth at every level brings results, and mentors who ask these questions inspire their people to grow, creating lasting success for their teams and companies. Start asking the right ones and see your team making headways, sparking growth and strengthening your firm. The devil is in the details, and, thus, your answers lie in the questions you ask as a mentor.