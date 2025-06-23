US President Trump on June 23 responded to Iranian strikes on US’ Air Base in Middle East nations. Taking to social media site Truth Social, Prez Trump informed 14 missiles fired from Iran out of which 13 were knocked down & 1 was “set free.” He further added that, “NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done.” Shockingly, US President also thanked Iran for providing ‘early notice to US regarding attack.’ Later, US President Trump, on social media platform ‘Truth Social’, thanked Qatar’s Emir.

