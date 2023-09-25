“The Toymaker” is a villain from the First Doctor (William Hartnell)-era story, “The Celestial Toymaker”, broadcast in 1966.

Where Can I Watch the Original Episodes?

You can’t. They don’t exist. Even Russell T Davies, if he has seen the story that originated the character, did so when he was two years old.

While these days we assume high-definition recordings of all episodes of Doctor Who are immediately stored in a lead-lined, underground vault not dissimilar to the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, the BBC was not always so precious with its recordings.

Repeats were uncommon, the home video market was non-existent, and recordings of old episodes of a children’s TV programme were mainly just taking up space. So, much like a modern-day streaming service in search of a tax break, the BBC ditched them. The tapes were recorded over and lost forever. Of William Hartnell and Patrick Troughton’s 253 episodes of Doctor Who filmed during the show’s original run, 106 were lost or recorded over in this way, and even today 97 episodes are still missing, although the search continues.

One such story was “The Celestial Toymaker”, the serial in which Neil Patrick Harris’s character originates. Of the four episodes, three are lost, with the final episode allegedly only surviving because its title “The Final Test” led to it being filed with Cricket footage by an Australian broadcaster.

Of course, Doctor Who fans being what they are, “The Celestial Toymaker” has not been completely expunged from existence. To begin with, there is the novelisation by Target Books, which for years was fans’ only way of reliving old stories after they were originally broadcast. Released in 1986, the book was based on the original scripts for the episode, including some material that never made it to film.