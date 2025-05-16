Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In today’s startup-obsessed, venture-fuelled economy, there’s a popular belief that success belongs to the bold, the fast and the aggressive. In business, you must take: market share, attention, capital, etc., before someone else does.

But this belief is not just short-sighted. It’s wrong.

The most resilient, respected and profitable businesses I’ve seen and built all share one counterintuitive trait: they give first.

Take Costco, for example. By intentionally limiting margins on essential items and paying workers above-average wages, they’ve built a fiercely loyal customer base and an employee culture that outperforms competitors on both revenue per square foot and retention. They didn’t chase maximum profit on day one; they earned long-term trust and scaled it.

Whether it’s providing opportunity to those overlooked, serving customers priced out by others, mentoring the next generation or offering value before making the ask, giving creates the kind of lasting value no ad campaign ever could.

Giving is written in history, and it is a smart strategy

This isn’t some new-age philosophy. The Torah, our oldest business manual, lays it out clearly.

In Deuteronomy 15:10, we are told: “Give to him readily and have no regrets when you do so, for in return, God will bless you in all your efforts and in all your undertakings.”

And again, in Leviticus 25:35: “If your fellow Israelite becomes poor and cannot maintain themselves, you shall support them as you would a stranger or a sojourner, so that they may live with you.”

These aren’t suggestions — they are imperatives. The foundation of a just, sustainable economy isn’t profit extraction. It’s human dignity, upliftment and mutual prosperity.

The Bible doesn’t just spiritualize generosity; it links it directly to blessing in business.

What giving looks like in modern business

Giving in business is not about handouts or bleeding margins. It’s about:

Offering accessible pricing so more people can benefit.

Supporting early-stage founders and customers that others ignore.

Creating value (through content, time, advice or resources) before asking for anything back.

Building fair partnerships where everyone wins, not just your bottom line.

These principles don’t weaken a brand. They build a legacy. Because when you empower others, they become your advocates. Your evangelists. Your long-term partners.

It’s no accident that companies built on generosity: Patagonia, Costco, Basecamp and others, tend to have fanatically loyal customers. They gave. And it came back multiplied.

History’s greatest thinkers got it too

The greatest minds and leaders have echoed this philosophy.

Winston Churchill once said, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”

And Lao Tzu, the ancient Chinese philosopher, wrote: “The wise man does not lay-up treasure. The more he gives to others, the more he has for his own.”

This isn’t just ancient wisdom. It’s neuroscience. It’s physics. It’s modern economics.

Giving is good for the soul, and the system

Here’s something the spreadsheets won’t show — giving makes you healthier.

Studies show that generous people:

Have lower stress levels.

Experience higher serotonin and dopamine (feel-good chemicals).

Build stronger social bonds, which are directly linked to longer life expectancy.

They are perceived as more trustworthy, likable and attractive social currencies that open real doors.

But it goes beyond biology. There’s a universal alignment at play. The energy, intention and support you put into the world don’t disappear; they ripple back. Some call it karma, others call it physics or simple human nature, but one thing is clear: it always returns. But we’ve all seen it in action.

The entrepreneur who gives to others attracts opportunities. The brand that uplifts communities grows into a movement. The leader who nurtures loyalty creates a ripple of loyalty in return.

From transaction to transformation

We’re entering an era where people want to align with businesses that stand for something. It’s no longer just about profit, but about purpose, not only about the product, but also the principles behind it.

Giving transforms a transaction into a relationship. It turns customers into communities. It turns a company into a force for good.

So, the next time your team debates how to grow, how to beat the competition or how to boost this quarter’s numbers, ask instead:

How can we give?

Give a better deal.

Give a platform to someone overlooked.

Give a second chance.

Give a bit of our success to make someone else’s path easier.

Give a product that makes the world better.

Because when we give, we don’t just change someone else’s world. We change our world, the very environment our business operates in, and everything connected to it.

And that’s the kind of ROI no spreadsheet can calculate.