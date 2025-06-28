In a heartfelt speech at the Nagpur District Court Bar Association event on Friday, Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai got emotional as he spoke about his late father and the reason behind choosing a career in law.

Gavai, who is currently the 52nd Chief Justice of India, said he had once dreamed of becoming an architect. But it was his father’s wish for him to study law that changed the course of his life.

“I wanted to be an architect,” he said, “but my father had different dreams. He wanted to be a lawyer but couldn’t, as he was arrested for taking part in the freedom movement.”

A path built on sacrifice



With tears in his eyes and his voice trembling, Gavai opened up about the struggles his family faced. He spoke with deep respect for his parents, especially his father, who was devoted to the ideals of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, and his mother and aunt, who managed the household during hard times.

“My father gave himself to Ambedkar’s service. All responsibility fell on my mother and aunt,” he said, visibly emotional.

Gavai shared how his father once predicted his future. When his name was recommended for the position of a High Court judge, his father told him: “If you remain a lawyer, you’ll only chase money. But if you become a judge, you’ll walk the path of Ambedkar and serve society.”Sadly, Gavai’s father passed away in 2015, years before he became Chief Justice. “I’m glad my mother is still with us,” he added.

A lighter moment in court



To ease the mood, Gavai shared a funny memory from his time as a judge. He recalled a cheque bounce case involving Bollywood star Hema Malini.

“There was such a big crowd in court that day, just to see Hema Malini. We couldn’t help but enjoy the moment,” he said with a smile.

A memoir in the works?



Gavai also hinted at writing a memoir after his retirement in November this year. “There are many personal and professional stories worth sharing,” he said.

