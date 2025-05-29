

Anyone who thought electric-vehicle mandates and policies designed to force Americans out of their cars and into public transit or onto early 18th-century technology (bicycles) are intended to protect the environment is either naive or an accomplice in tyranny. [emphasis, links added]

The evidence has been helpfully provided by a Massachusetts senator who wants to limit how far people can travel.

We have heard well past the point of being fed up that the world has to sharply cut greenhouse gas emissions or we’ll scorch our planet. Carbon dioxide produced by man, the fanatics assure us, is an existential threat.

The transportation sector is the largest source of direct greenhouse gas emissions, so of course it is a ripe target for cuts for eco-tyrants. The starting point has largely been a focus on vehicles that burn fossil fuels.

They must be replaced with EVs and other “emissions-free” vehicles (there are effectively no true zero-emission automobiles), public transit, bicycles, and our own feet.

But those are only interim steps to the ultimate goal.

“The Modern Automobile Must Die,” says the headline in The New Republic, which speaks for many.

“The only way to achieve these necessary, aggressive emissions reductions to combat global warming is to overhaul the gas-powered automobile and the culture that surrounds it.”

Massachusetts Senate Majority Leader Cynthia Stone Creem believes she knows how to cut emissions. She’s introduced a bill that would “set a statewide vehicle miles traveled reduction goal for the year 2030 and every fifth year thereafter.”

It includes a “whole-of-government plan to reduce vehicle miles traveled and increase access to transportation options other than personal vehicles.”

It’s an example of “textbook extreme, out-of-touch policymaking,” says the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, which suggests that mileage vouchers might be ahead for Bay Staters.

🚨 WATCH: Sen. Cynthia Creem says EVs aren’t enough—Massachusetts must limit how far you can drive, too. Her bill creates a panel to track your mileage and fine you if you go too far. She says just walk or bike instead. Textbook extreme, out-of-touch policymaking. 👇#mapoli pic.twitter.com/RgI3OqMTL0 — Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance (@MassFiscal) May 23, 2025

“Creem says EVs aren’t enough – Massachusetts must limit how far you can drive, too,” the organization warns. “Her bill creates a panel to track your mileage and fine you if you go too far. She says just walk or bike instead.”

This “new” and “additional” strategy, as Creem calls it, is simply another effort to separate us from our cars in what we could loosely call the Autozoic Era.

Similar actions include:

Do not think we are exaggerating, that there is no war on cars, because there is.

The authoritarian urges behind the assault on unfettered free travel are strong. The social engineering and malign central planning in the service of “sustainability” and “green” initiatives are hostile to freedom.

Top photo by Aaron Doucett on Unsplash

Read rest at Issues & Insights