A TOURIST has shared the embarrassing wardrobe malfunction she had while vacationing in Bali.

The TikToker revealed that she only noticed the fashion mishap at the end of the day.

2 TikTok user Tiarna revealed the embarrassing wardrobe malfunction she had while on vacation Credit: TikTok @realmisstiarna

In her video, Tiarna (@realmisstiarna) showed her followers the outfit she had been wearing while enjoying a busy day at various tourist attractions.

She could be seen wearing a white bandeau crop top and a pair of beige shorts.

Tiarna then bent over to reveal the cringe-worthy malfunction that had occurred.

At some point during the day, a small tear had formed on the bum of her shorts.

After returning to the hotel after going for a bike ride, Tiarna and her partner noticed the rip.

Tiarna explained that she rarely wears the shorts, asking her boyfriend: “When do I wear these?”

Her partner, who was filming the wardrobe malfunction, told her that he thought the shorts were “pretty cute.”

However, Tiarna was not consoled by this and began to worry if anyone had noticed the tear.

“Do you reckon on the bike they would’ve seen that?” she asked her boyfriend.

He responded by poking his finger through the rip as Tiarna laughed at the unfortunate location of the tear.

“When you realize you’ve been walking around with a hole in your pants on holiday, she captioned the clip.

One of Tiarna’s followers shared her reaction to the embarrassing incident.

“Awh haha dying laughing,” she wrote in the comments section of the clip.

