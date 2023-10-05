Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max ranked highest in total customer satisfaction among U.S. subscription-streaming services, according to Whip Media’s 2023 Streaming Satisfaction Report.

Whip Media’s report was based on survey responses from 2,011 U.S. consumers (18-54 years old) from July 7-16, 2023.

Max has now topped Whip Media’s survey two years in a row, although its rating was six points less than last year, falling to 88%, from 94% out of 100% in 2022.

Disney’s Hulu came in second, Disney+ was third in the rankings.

Netflix, second overall in 2021, dropped to fourth place in 2022, and continued to spiral downward in 2023, ranking in sixth place. While Netflix ranks first for user experience and suggesting programming to subscribers, it ranks last in perceived value.

Still, there was some good news.

Netflix remains the most indispensable service, chosen as the one most users would keep if they could only have one service, being the choice of 27%. That’s down from 2021, when it tallied a score of 41%.

While the top tier was in decline, the midtier services of Apple TV+, Hulu, Peacock, Prime, and Paramount+ rose, with users backing content quality, variety, and product value.

Peacock and Apple TV+ lead the largest year-over-year gains in platform value, each gaining 5 points.

The data used in this story is through Variety.