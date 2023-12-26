A status yellow rain warning is in place for parts of the country over the Christmas period, according to Met Éireann’s latest forecast.

Cork, Kerry, Clare, Waterford, Galway, and Wexford will see “thundery and blustery rain” leading to localised flooding, from 8pm on Tuesday, December 26th to 2am on Wednesday, December 27th.

A status yellow gale warning from Loop Head to Strangford Lough to Mizen Head and on the Irish Sea is also in place between 7pm on Tuesday and noon on Wednesday.

Nationally, St Stephen’s Day will be “cool and crisp to begin, with low winter sunshine,” Met Éireann said.

The weather will be dry across most areas for daylight hours with light southeast breezes.

Sunshine will gradually turn hazier, however, with rain arriving into Munster during the afternoon. Wet and rather breezy weather will slowly extend to remaining areas in the evening.

Some surface water is expected across counties Kerry and Cork, with the highest temperatures between four and eight degrees, Met Éireann said.

Wednesday’s weather will be “unsettled” with spells of rain and drizzle clearing in the afternoon to showers.

The showers will be most frequent in the north with clearer spells further south. Scattered showers and strong winds are expected for a time on Thursday morning.

Showers will be most frequent in the west and north with sunny spells farther east, Met Éireann said, with the highest temperatures ranging between five and 10 degrees with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, strong at the coasts.

Thursday night will see showers and some clear spells, and the lowest temperatures of two to six degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

The weather will “remain largely unsettled into the new year”, Met Éireann said.