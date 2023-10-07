Holidaymakers were today warned about the dangers of parasites abroad after a record number of Brits were struck down last year.

A post-Covid travel boom to exotic destinations may be to blame, experts say.

Nearly 1,000 cases of travel-associated parasitic infections were detected in the UK last year, up from an average of 870 pre-pandemic.

Such illnesses include leishmaniasis, schistosomiasis and strongyloidiasis, which are spread by insect bites or parasitic worms.

The bugs can infect organs and trigger long-term damage and, in severe cases, prove fatal.

They can be found in the Maldives, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa — popular winter holiday destinations for Brits.

The figures act as a warning to travellers to check which bugs can be picked up at their holiday destination and take precautions — with health chiefs warning it is easier to prevent an infection than treat it.

Cases of leishmaniasis — a parasitic infection spread by tiny 2mm sandfly bites — shot up to a record 51, compared to the 18 annual cases logged before the Covid crisis. Pictured: leishmaniasis infection in bodily tissue

Data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that, of those arriving in England, Wales and Northern Ireland in 2022, 20 cases of cholera were reported. This is compared to around 15 per year pre-pandemic

Health chiefs say the rise in the number of people struck by the bugs was expected in the post-pandemic era.

Brits made 71million trips abroad in 2022, a four-fold jump on 2021, when many saw their holiday plans were curtailed by travel restrictions. However, the figure was still below the around 90million trips logged in 2019.

Reports of some diseases, like the mosquito-borne infection chikungunya, are still below levels seen pre-Covid.

Only parasitic infections and cholera are at record highs.

Dr Meera Chand, deputy director at the UK Health Security Agency, told MailOnline that there had been a ‘general increase’ in travel-associated infections in 2022.

This ‘expected due to increase in travel after the easing of Covid travel restrictions at the end of 2021’, she said.

What infections reached record levels? Cholera The infection is caused by drinking water or eating food contaminated with the bacteria Vibrio cholerae. Cases in 2022: 20 Pre-pandemic average: 15 Leishmaniasis The parasitic infection is spread by tiny 2mm sandfly bites. Cases in 2022: 51 Pre-pandemic average: 18 Schistosomiasis It is caused by worms that infect people who are swimming in contaminated water. The parasites then travel through the blood to the liver and bowel, where they start to lay eggs within weeks. Cases in 2022: 123 Pre-pandemic average: 47 Soil-transmitted helminth infections Most cases are caused by walking barefoot in contaminated soil, which allows the parasite to penetrate the skin and travel to the intestine, where they lay eggs. Cases in 2022: 262 Pre-pandemic average: 75 Advertisement

‘However, it is important to note that not all infections have returned to pre-Covid pandemic levels,’ Dr Chand added.

But Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious disease specialist from the University of East Anglia, speculated the spike may be down to Brits taking more extravagant holidays to locations which are disease hotspots.

He argued those who kept their job throughout the pandemic may have saved up by not needing to commute and being unable to take foreign holidays — leaving them better off.

Professor Hunter told MailOnline: ‘So, what do you do with all this extra money?

‘You buy holidays in more exotic locations than you would have normally been able to afford and so catch interesting and exotic infectious diseases.’

He noted that this is only a theory, but is a ‘plausible one’.

Cholera

Data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that, of those arriving in England, Wales and Northern Ireland in 2022, 20 cases of cholera were reported.

This is compared to around 15 per year pre-pandemic.

The infection is caused by drinking water or eating food contaminated with the bacteria Vibrio cholerae. Diarrhoea, vomiting and leg cramps are the main symptoms but up to half of cases can be deadly if they are not treated.

It used to kill thousands in Victorian times but has been largely eliminated from large parts of the world.

People struck down, who shared their travel history, had travelled from Pakistan (10), Bangladesh (4), India (2) or Iraq (2).

Health chiefs blamed the record figure on flooding in Pakistan, where 660,000 people have reported symptoms of the bug as a consequence of being forced to drink contaminated water and a lack of access to hand washing facilities.

However, since 2022, 30 other countries across Africa, Asia and the Caribbean have reported cholera cases or outbreaks.

Regularly washing hands, only drinking tap water that has been boiled and brushing teeth using bottled water can reduce the risk of catching the bug when travelling in areas where it is rife.

A vaccine is available for those travelling to remote areas where cholera is common and people who are disaster relief workers.

Afghanistan, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti and Ethiopia have logged the most cases have reported the most cholera cases in recent months, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Leishmaniasis

Cases of leishmaniasis — a parasitic infection spread by tiny 2mm sandfly bites — shot up to a record 51, compared to the 18 annual cases logged before the Covid crisis.

There are three different forms of disease spotted among those who have the infection.

The first only causes a painless red spot which turns into an ulcer over weeks or months and heals without treatment.

But others may develop an infection in the lining of their nose, mouth or throat, which can trigger breathing problems.

In even more severe cases, the infection can spread to the liver, spleen and bone marrow and trigger a fever, loss of appetite, weight loss and abdominal pain. It can be fatal if not treated.

Health chiefs said the species of parasite behind all the leishmaniasis cases they identified can lead to this form of severe illness.

But they admitted that the exact reason for the spike last year is ‘unknown’.

Brits travelling to rural, forest or jungle areas of countries where the disease is present are urged to avoid outdoor activities after dusk, keep their skin covered and use insect repellent to reduce their risk of contracting leishmaniasis.

Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Maldives are among the nations where the infection spreads. It can be easily treated with anti-leishmanial medicines but can be fatal if left untreated.

Schistosomiasis

The UKHSA also reported record cases of an infection caused by a parasitic worm that burrows into the skin and can live in the body undetected for years.

Schistosomiasis, also known as bilharzia, was detected among 123 people in 2022, a 162 per cent increase on the 47 cases detected per year, on average, pre-Covid.

The worms infect people who are swimming in contaminated water. The parasites then travel through the blood to the liver and bowel, where they start to lay eggs within weeks.

Schistosomiasis, also known as bilharzia, was detected among 123 people in 2022, a 162 per cent increase on the 47 cases detected per year, on average, pre-Covid

Some eggs remain in the body and are attacked by the immune system, while others are passed in urine and faeces. Without treatment, the worms keep laying eggs for several years.

The only initial symptoms of an infection are small, itchy red bumps on the skin for a few days where the worms have burrowed in.

But after a few weeks, some people develop a fever, rash, cough and diarrhoea, as well as muscle and joint pain. Long-term complications include permanent damage to the digestive, urinary and nervous system, depending on the site of the infection.

However, those who have the infection can’t pass it on to others. And the infection is usually easily treated with a short course of medication, called praziquantel, which kills the worms.

Instead, it spreads when eggs pass out from the body into water, where they release tiny larvae that must grow inside freshwater snails for a few weeks before they can infect another person.

The parasite is most commonly found in Africa but it also lives in parts of South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East and Asia. Brazil, Indonesia, Thailand, South Africa and the Philippines are among the countries where it can be picked up.

Travel history was only known for a handful of the UK’s 123 cases in 2022. Of these, two had been in Ethiopia and two had recently been in Sudan.

Infections caused by a swathe of parasitic worms, collectively known as soil-transmitted helminth infections, shot up to 262 in the UK last year. For comparison, this is 53 per cent higher than the 171 cases logged in 2021 and 3.5-times higher than the pre-pandemic average of 75 annual detections

Soil-transmitted helminth infections

Infections caused by a swathe of parasitic worms, collectively known as soil-transmitted helminth infections, shot up to 262 in the UK last year.

For comparison, this is 53 per cent higher than the 171 cases logged in 2021 and 3.5-times higher than the pre-pandemic average of 75 annual detections.

Health chiefs said the reason for the spike was ‘unclear’.

Travel history was only known for three cases, which had recently been to South Africa, Sudan and Zambia.

Nine in 10 cases were strongyloidiasis infections, which are caused by the roundworm Strongyloides stercoralis (S. stercoralis).

Most cases are caused by walking barefoot in contaminated soil, which allows the parasite to penetrate the skin and travel to the intestine, where they lay eggs.

These then hatch in the gut, with some passed from the body in faeces, while others reinvade the intestine, resulting in an ongoing infection.

Stomach pain, diarrhoea, coughing, wheezing and itchy skin are the most common symptoms. Blood tests or stool samples are used to diagnose the infection.

Antiparasitic ivermectin is used to treat the infection.

In severe cases, the disease can become life-threatening among those who are immunosuppressed.