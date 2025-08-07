After spending four years lighting America’s energy grid on fire, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and her liberal pals just showed up with a press release — and zero intention of putting out the flames. [emphasis, links added]

More than six months into President Donald Trump’s second term, these same Democrats — who cheered coal plant closures, rubber-stamped $369 billion in green giveaways, and sat silent as their own states’ electric rates exploded — want to blame Trump for their mess.

Senators Warren, Markey, Whitehouse, and Merkley recently sent a letter demanding that the Trump administration “do something” about electric bills.

It’s the political equivalent of an arsonist returning to the scene of the crime — not to help, but to pin the blame on someone else.

Here’s what their letter doesn’t say: During Joe Biden’s time in office, electricity prices jumped more than 22%. From California to Massachusetts, the states that embraced green mandates and gleefully shut down fossil fuel plants became some of the most expensive places to keep the lights on.

And they loved it.

Warren, Markey, and the rest of the green elite spent years pushing policies that made energy more expensive and less reliable. They championed the very mandates that now have working families drowning in utility bills.

Their war on reliable energy sent collateral damage to red states, too.

In Missouri, when the utility company Ameren proposed a 16% rate hike, I stood in front of regulators and warned them that families would pay more because of forced wind and solar spending.

Ameren even admitted it: they needed the hike to pay for renewables. Not to serve customers better. Just to fund the climate agenda.

Now it’s happening. My electric bill this summer is the highest it’s ever been, even though I used 8.8% less electricity than last year.

Warren and her Senate friends didn’t just fail to stop the flames — they built the bonfire and handed out matches. And now they want to dodge responsibility.

It’s another example of how under the green energy scam, usage doesn’t matter. What matters is how many subsidies a utility can chase and how much it can charge a customer to cover the cost.

And still, Warren wants to talk about Trump.

Let’s get serious. The ten most expensive states for electricity all have aggressive renewable mandates and a trail of shuttered fossil fuel plants.

Note that Elizabeth Warren’s Massachusetts is tied with green poster child California for the highest rates in the continental U.S.

Warren didn’t care last year, or the year before that, and she and her headline-chasing cohorts don’t care now. This wasn’t accidental. It was the plan.

Warren and her allies poured hundreds of billions into their climate wish list. They cheered as reliable plants were shut down.

They made energy more fragile and more expensive, and now, when families are getting crushed by their electric bills, they pretend they had nothing to do with it.

Blaming instead of leading has always been their style.

One week into his new term, they blamed Trump for Biden’s egg prices. They blamed Putin for Biden’s gas crisis. And now they’re blaming Trump for the energy mess they designed. It’s always someone else’s fault. Always a distraction. Always a spin.

Enough.

Warren and her Senate friends didn’t just fail to stop the flames — they built the bonfire and handed out matches. And now they want to dodge responsibility.

This isn’t leadership. Let’s call it what it is: pure partisan cowardice.

Top image via The YEARS Project/YouTube screencap

Read more at RealClearEnergy