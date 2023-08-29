Warren G has revealed that he inadvertently saved Snoop Dogg from potentially getting shot — or worse, killed — in the drive-by shooting that claimed 2Pac’s life.

The G-Funk legend shared the incredible anecdote during his latest appearance on Drink Champs, where he explained how Snoop had originally planned to go to Las Vegas with ‘Pac and Suge Knight to watch the Mike Tyson vs. Bruce Seldon fight on September 7, 1996.

In a fortuitous twist of fate, Tha Doggfather changed his mind at the last minute and took Warren G up on his offer to watch the WBA heavyweight contest at his house in Los Angeles instead.

“The cold shit about it is, I had called Snoop,” Warren G said. “At that time, I was single … I had a house to myself. I was like, ‘Shit, I’m a bachelor. What’s up, Snoop? Come over! I’m here watching the fight, I’ma invite a gang of people over, we gonna barbecue.’

“He was like, ‘Fuck that shit, I’m going to Vegas with 2Pac and them for the fight.’ So I was like, ‘Damn, n-gga! You don’t never kick it with me, shit.’”

He continued: “So a couple of hours went by, I’m in the house, getting everything ready. I heard a horn honking in front of my house. I looked out the house and Snoop was outside in a white muthafuckin’ Rolls-Royce with the peanut butter inside with the top down.

“He pulled up, he surprised me. He came and hung with me, he let me drive that muthafucka and we just having a good time, barbecuing, having fun. And the fight was coming on. He came to fuck with me for the fight instead of going to Vegas.”

The Long Beach native said that while they were hanging out at his home, Snoop was notified that 2Pac had been shot — at which point he made his way to Vegas to visit his Death Row Records labelmate in hospital.

“So we watching the fight, some females around. Everybody chilling and having a good time. [Snoop] had the Nextel back then. I don’t know what kind of Nextel he had, but whatever it was, it was hitting him all the way from what was going on in Vegas,” Warren G remembered.

“We could hear the shit, and then he started getting calls and they was telling him that 2Pac got shot. So I kicked everybody out and [Snoop] took off — that’s when he went to Vegas to go see what was going on and go to the hospital.

“If I wouldn’t have talked to him and got him to come over to my house, he probably would’ve been right there in the car with them and got shot as well.”

Snoop Dogg himself reflected on visiting 2Pac after he was shot during an appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast last year, admitting he fainted when he saw the rapper in his hospital bed.

“While we drive to Vegas to see ‘Pac, we go to Suge’s house first,” Snoop said. “We talking to Suge and he got the head wrapped up and he telling us what happened and [saying], ‘Pac gonna be alright, he going to pull through. He got shot nine times before; he going to be alright.’

“We feeling like it’s going to be alright until we go to the hospital and see that he ain’t alright. He got tubes in him, and when I walked in I could just feel that he wasn’t even there. And I fainted. Then his mother [Afeni Shakur] got me up and walked me to the bathroom and had a conversation with me about being strong.”

He continued: “She was like, ‘My baby ain’t never seen you weak. I don’t want you to be weak in front of him. You go in the bathroom and fix yourself up, and you go back in there and you talk to him and you tell him how you feel. My baby loves you.’

“Because she knew it was a little tension [between me and ‘Pac at that time], but she knew how much we loved each other so she gave us a moment, for me to say some things to him as far as how much I love him. But I knew that that was going to be my last time speaking with him.”

Tragically, 2Pac died in hospital six days after the shooting due to respiratory failure and cardiopulmonary arrest. His death has remained unsolved ever since, although there has been renewed efforts into his murder investigation in recent weeks.

In July, Las Vegas police executed a search warrant on a Nevada home belonging to Duane “Keefe D” Davis, a former Compton gang member and the uncle of Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, the man long believed to be 2Pac’s killer (who himself died in an unrelated gang shooting in 1998).

Various items were seized during the search, including several .40 caliber bullets, but forensic testing determined they were not a match to the shell casings recovered from the crime scene.

Nevertheless, homicide detectives have reportedly built a compelling case against Davis and are set to present their findings to a secret jury next month.

A source close to the situation recently told The Sun that charges against the 60-year-old are “imminent” and he could potentially be charged with first-degree murder.

Davis has confessed numerous times to being in the car with Anderson and two others the night 2Pac was shot and has even admitted he handed his nephew the murder weapon.