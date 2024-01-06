





Golden State Warriors point guard Chris Paul broke his hand in Friday night’s win over the Detroit Pistons, the team announced after the game. Paul is expected to have surgery in the next week, and his timetable for return is unclear.

Paul appeared to suffer the injury while going for a rebound after missing a three-pointer in the third quarter. The veteran’s hand appeared to get hit by Pistons guard Jaden Ivey, who came up with the rebound. Paul subsequently left the game with hand discomfort.

The Warriors went on the beat the visiting Pistons, 113–109, but the win came at a cost with the loss of Paul.

The 38-year-old Paul is in his first season with the Warriors following an offseason trade, and he has played in 31 games thus far, including 10 starts. On the season, Paul has averaged 9.0 points along with 7.3 assists in 27.7 minutes a game.

Chris Paul went to the locker room after appearing to injure his hand on this play pic.twitter.com/phKrunsV9s — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 6, 2024

With Paul out, the Warriors likely will have to lean on younger players such as Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody to replace Paul’s minutes. Golden State is currently 17–18 on the season, which currently ranks 10th in the Western Conference. Detroit dropped to 3–32.







