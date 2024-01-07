





Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is one step closer to returning to the court.

The NBA officially reinstated Green from his indefinite suspension on Saturday. Green missed the Warriors’ last 12 games after striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face on Dec. 12.

“Green completed steps that demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standars expected of NBA players,” the league said in a statement. “He has engaged in meetings with a counselor and has met jointly on multiple occasions with representatives of the NBA, the Warriors and the NBAPA, both of which will continue throughout the season.

This story will be updated.



