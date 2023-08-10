





Stephen Curry had the chance to meet, coach and even share the floor with one of the NBA’s next budding stars before his potential upside had even full come to light.

The Warriors star has hosted an NBA camp for each of the past eight years, and it’s featured some of the biggest names from the next wave of talent in both men’s and women’s basketball. A few of those names, such as Anthony Edwards, Jalen Green, Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers, were mentioned as examples during a recent interview between Curry and Complex’s Kameron Hay.

When asked if there was one player who jumped out during their time at his camp as someone who had a chance to be really special, Curry showed some love to Edwards, the Timberwolves‘ young guard and budding star.

Anthony Edwards for sure. He just had a different demeanor and different competitive presence out there on the court during our camp sessions and even in the showcase game that we had. There were just plays that he made that nobody else really could. So I think that most people who watched that year would have had a lot of confidence in the fact that he’d be who he wanted to be.

Obviously, Curry hit the nail on the head with his viewpoint of Edwards, as the 22-year-old guard has already made the NBA All-Rookie First Team, was chosen as an NBA All-Star and is on his way to becoming the face of Team USA basketball.

Edwards has progressively improved from a statistical standpoint in each of his three NBA seasons. After averaging 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists as a rookie, those numbers went up across the board in year two and culminated in marks of 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season.



