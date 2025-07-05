The Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong has left many Hong Kong residents and visitors impressed with its contingent of fighter jets and overall military prowess, while tourism sector veterans have said they are looking at how to capitalise on “future warship visits”.

China’s first domestically built aircraft carrier and other vessels in its strike group began accepting tours on Saturday morning while the ships were calling at the city.

The tours offer the public the chance to explore designated areas of the ships, view fighter jets and helicopters, and observe training displays.

The Shandong arrived in Hong Kong on Thursday morning for a five-day visit, accompanied by the destroyers Yanan and Zhanjiang and the frigate Yuncheng, while carrying a dozen advanced carrier fighters and military helicopters.

The high demand to see the vessels saw the 10,000 tour group tickets snapped up within minutes of becoming available earlier this week.

According to police, the first two or three ships taking tour groups to the Shandong had returned empty due to the trips not being subject to strict time limits.