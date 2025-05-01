Ranked Play



Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season 3 Reloaded begins on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 9 AM PT. The update adds Ranked Play to Verdansk, introduces the Ladra SMG, and includes new gameplay improvements and features.

Ranked Play is now live in Verdansk. Players must place in the Top 6 in Resurgence or Top 15 in Battle Royale 20 times to qualify. Matches feature Trios with 150 players. Thermal Optics, certain launchers, perks like Birdseye, and Cargo Trucks are excluded. Players begin in Bronze and can advance to higher ranks by earning Skill Rating through placement, eliminations, and defeating stronger opponents. Rewards include weapon skins and blueprints. A Deployment Fee is required for each match, based on rank.

New Weapon



The Ladra SMG is available through the High Art event. It has a fast fire rate and low recoil. It is also suitable for mid-range engagements. If missed during the event, the weapon will later be added to the Armory.

Updates



Ground loot has been updated to better fit weapon roles. High Value Loot Zones are active at Train Station, Superstore, and Military Base. These zones offer more loot and are marked in-game. Ammo Restock Depot cooldown in Plunder has increased from 5 to 20 seconds.

Live Events



Several lethal and tactical items were adjusted. Drill Charges and C4 now have larger damage areas. Stim Shot speed boost is reduced. Armor plating movement speed is now consistent with the equipped weapon.Big Game Bounty returns. Supply Run now rewards dead teammates. Killstreaks like the Sentry and Bunker Buster have changed ranges and damage. Perks such as Low Profile and Bomb Squad saw movement and damage resistance changes.

FAQs

How can players unlock the Ladra SMG in Warzone?

Players must complete the High Art event during Season 3 Reloaded. If missed, the SMG will be added to the Armory later.

What makes Ranked Play different in Verdansk?

Ranked Play in Verdansk limits certain gear and vehicles, uses a point system, and offers rewards based on performance.

