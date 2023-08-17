When Snapchat’s My AI started to behave like it had a mind of its own by posting a story to its profile without any instructions on August 15, 2023, many expressed their concerns about the feature having fallen prey to online hacking.

My AI has been one of Snapchat‘s most recent and modern features invented to make its experience user-friendly. The chatbot, touted as your assistant, is meant to ease the daily tasks for you as well as answer your burning trivia questions. But, what happened on Monday and why was the artificial intelligence feature on Snapchat not responding?

Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Was Snapchat AI hacked on August 15, 2023?

No, Snapchat AI did not get hacked on August 15. The company confirmed with CNN that the issue with its chatbot feature was caused by a temporary glitch.

A spokesperson for Snapchat reportedly said: “My AI experienced a temporary outage that’s now resolved.”

Social media users noted the AI posted a live update to their story in the form of a two-second video depicting a wall and a ceiling. But it was taken down quickly.

The story did not consist of any other details, leaving users extremely confused and some of them found the picture to be “unsettling.”

They got more worried when the AI stopped responding, with many naturally assuming that the feature was hacked, even though that wasn’t the actual reason for it to be unresponsive.

My AI’s random story freaks users out

Obviously, My AI’s strange behavior got the users anxious as they couldn’t help but wonder if their accounts had been hacked. The latest glitch only adds to users’ concerns about privacy since the time the chatbot was launched, as it has access to the data you provide to Snapchat.

“My little cousin took the screenshot of the Snapchat story and it looks, crazy bro! Snapchat probably hacked,” said one.

Another user asked: “Why is My AI not answering me and posting on its story? Please help I’m scared I’m getting hacked”

“Oh hell no! Is my Snapchat AI hacked or something? First my Snapchat AI posted a weird story then it started acting weird,” a third user shared.

Is Snapchat’s chatbot a real person?

No, Snapchat’s AI is not a real person. It is only a tool created using algorithms and is based on real human interactions with bots, as the company CEO Evan Speigel explains.

The platform notes, “just like real friends”, you are bound to get relevant responses from the AI, the more you two interact. You can even give it a nickname.

My AI is one of Snapchat’s moves toward building a deeper connection with users in many ways.