President Donald Trump wants Washington’s football franchise Washington Commanders and Cleveland’s baseball team Cleveland Guardians to revert to their former names. Josh Harris, whose group bought the Commanders from former owner Dan Snyder in 2023, said earlier this year the name was here to stay. Not long after taking over, Harris quieted speculation about going back to Redskins, saying that would not happen. Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti indicated before Sunday’s game against the Athletics that there weren’t any plans to revisit the name change.

President Trump said Sunday on his Truth Social site that “The Washington ‘Whatever’s’ should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team. There is a big clamoring for this. Likewise, the Cleveland Indians, one of the six original baseball teams, with a storied past. Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!”

Washington Commanders, Cleveland Guardians

Both teams have had their current names since the 2022 seasons. Washington dropped Redskins after the 2019 season and was known as the Washington Football Team for two years before moving to Commanders.

AP FILE – Washington Commanders jerseys are displayed at an event to unveil the NFL football team’s new identity, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, file)

Live Events

Cleveland announced in December 2020 it would drop Indians. It announced the switch to Guardians in July 2021. In 2018, the team phased out “Chief Wahoo” as its primary logo.

Reuters Jul 20, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (4) rounds third base en route to scoring on a hit by designated hitter David Fry (not pictured) during the fourth inning against the Athletics at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The name changes had their share of supporters and critics as part of national discussions about institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.

The Guardians are the fifth name for Cleveland’s baseball franchise. It joined the American League in 1901 as one of the eight charter franchises as the Blues. It switched to the Bronchos a year later and used the Naps from 1903 through 1914 before moving to the Indians in 1915.

Washington started in Boston as the Redskins in 1933 before moving to the nation’s capital four years later.

Washington and Cleveland share another thing in common. David Blitzer is a member of Harris’ ownership group with the Commanders and holds a minority stake in the Guardians.

FAQs

Q1. What is name of Washington’s football franchise?

A1. Washington’s football franchise is Washington Commanders.

Q2. What is name of Cleveland’s baseball team?

A2. Cleveland’s baseball team is Cleveland Guardians.

