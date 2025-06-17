Authorities in Pierce County, Washington, used a lasso to pull a man from a pond after he allegedly chased his father with a chainsaw over the weekend, according to bodycam footage released on Monday.

Neighbors reported that a 32-year-old man was running after his father with a chainsaw in a yard, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the man was threatening both of his parents.

Bodycam footage of the incident posted on the sheriff’s office’s YouTube on Monday shows the 32-year-old man — who authorities did not name — jumping into a nearby pond with the chainsaw when approached by officers.

The man refused to leave the pond for more than an hour before deputies used a lasso to rope him and pull him to shore, the bodycam footage shows.

The 32-year-old was then handcuffed and taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for mental health issues, according to the sheriff’s office.