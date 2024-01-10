With help from Steven Overly

The CES logo at the Las Vegas Convention Center. | Getty Images

LAS VEGAS — The convention floor at CES 2024 might be packed with waves of buyers, designers and curious academics and journalists, but in a year when D.C. has become obsessed with new technology Washington regulators have their own significant presence on the ground.

The breadth of regulators who’ve traveled here is a reminder of just how many emerging tech issues are facing Washington at once — AI is the big one, but also growing calls to regulate crypto, antitrust and competition, and geopolitical concerns about China and the global supply chain. The panels here are stacked with officials from the National Security Council, Treasury Department, Federal Communications Commission, Federal Trade Commission and others.

For all the novelty of the technology, the overarching issue isn’t that different from the one facing every restless industry: how government can safeguard the public interest without, to borrow the common industry refrain, stifling innovation.

That’s been particularly tricky amid the AI boom , with the pace of innovation quickening so much that the industry can hardly keep up with itself.

“None of us know where this is going; it’s an explosive technology,” said Robert Califf, Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, at a panel this morning.

Califf would know: he’s a former policy executive for Google’s parent company, Alphabet, and said it’s paramount for the government to get up to speed technologically so it can regulate AI properly.

He had a fairly optimistic vision of AI as a technology that can self-improve — “[W]e also know that if you have a chance for an algorithm to learn, and it’s supervised correctly, it will get better and better over time,” he said — but he did see regulation, not just industry, as key to a positive outcome, concluding that “we have to be able to regulate them correctly.”

Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter of the FTC discussed the commission’s philosophy on both regulating and encouraging the growth of AI, saying that using its antitrust tools to promote competition in the space is crucial for the technology to flourish.

“What we want is to unlock the potential of this technology and have it grow in the market through innovation… and not be limited by a few gatekeepers who control access to some of the core inputs, whether it’s data or compute or other elements of generative AI,” Slaughter said.

She also implicitly brushed aside criticisms that Chair Lina Khan’s FTC is hostile to the tech world in general: “If we were hostile to the technology, we would not care about gatekeeper control.”

The ways in which AI has transformed government work and regulatory concerns can sometimes be a little less obvious than the extreme life-and-death stakes of putting powerful algorithms into biomedical devices. Yesterday I spoke with Kathi Vidal, director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, who appeared in conversation with the hosting Consumer Technology Association’s senior vice president for political and industry affairs Tiffany Moore about “Protecting America’s Best Ideas.”

Vidal described to me how the USPTO has tackled the problem of assigning inventorship for products created with AI assistance — how much AI involvement is too much, and the question of whether AI itself can be an inventor (which was seemingly answered in the negative last year when the Supreme Court declined to hear a case asserting AI inventorship).

“There’s already a construct we’re working within, which is to determine what is the level of human contribution,” Vidal said, noting that a key concern is not just to correctly assign credit for an invention but to ensure tech-savvy patent trolls don’t make claim to AI-generated inventions that they have no intent to market or sell (similar to fears that AI might lead to courts being overwhelmed by AI-assisted nuisance lawsuits ). She said that the USPTO will likely publish guidance in February that will address this problem, as well as further clarifying rules around AI and inventorship and the role of AI prompts in assigning patents.

In the absence of any hard-and-fast rules for AI like those in the European Union, regulators are well aware that they’ll be expected to fill in the blanks when it comes to providing legal guidance for tech companies.

Therefore, the delicate art of clarification seemed to be a theme among government officials all day.

“We cannot by rule make illegal practices that are otherwise legal,” the FTC’s Slaughter said. “What we can do by rule is provide clarity up front around the contours of the laws we enforce… [which] on the back end also helps less honest businesses be deterred from law-breaking.”

AI might be hogging the spotlight at this year’s CES, but crypto has a presence on the ground as well.

Ahead of a panel this afternoon (Pacific Standard Time) where he’ll appear alongside Coinbase’s director of policy, I spoke with Justin Slaughter, policy director at the crypto-focused investment firm Paradigm, about what he sees as the technology’s prospects amid a chaotic political and regulatory landscape. A few key topics came up:

On “decentralized finance,” and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s DeFi report : “We didn’t do a full or specific definition [of DeFi], because to try to define what is or is not decentralized is probably an impossible task, at least right now. Instead, we came up with the idea of a spectrum… this is a rubric policymakers and ordinary people can use to consider how to approach different systems, and it was a 14-to-1 vote [for approval] which I think was very impressive.”

On the politics of crypto : “This is still not a topic that’s maximally partisan. I saw an older Republican writing about crypto today, I see younger Democrats who are very pro-crypto. The issue is more partisan than it was two or three years ago, but less than it was a year ago at this time. My hope is it continues to be the kind of thing where saying whether you’re pro- or anti-crypto is like saying you’re pro- or anti-computer.”

On the prospects for crypto legislation: “The big surprise to me is that a lot of the people who are most skeptical of crypto are the ones least interested in doing legislation on it. I would have thought after Ripple, after the Grayscale case, that crypto skeptics would say look, I may not like it, but this is the time to start regulating it because clearly the courts are going to take years and probably will not come down cleanly. That hasn’t happened, and you see it with the [expected approval of a Bitcoin-focused] ETF. It’s been surprising that a lot of people are angry that SEC Chair Gary Gensler is likely to approve it, rather than grant that the court kind of forced the issue.”

(Our conversation ended with a true “life comes at you fast” moment, as Slaughter answered a load of texts about that very purported approval… which turned out to be a hoax from the SEC’s hacked X account .)

Walmart is a major exhibitor at CES this year, touting a tech-powered future of retail that includes artificial intelligence auto-filling your grocery cart, computer vision scanning your receipt as you leave the store and autonomous drones dropping packages at your doorstep.

But speaking in Las Vegas on Tuesday, CEO Doug McMillon tempered the enthusiasm that the world’s largest private employer has for AI with a more delicate and deliberate message: “We should use technology to serve people, and not the other way around.”

There’s simmering anxiety that the corporate rush to embrace AI will mean a loss of jobs for humans, as more tasks are automated and taken over by machines. It’s a fear that has compelled labor leaders to try to shape, if not slow down, its adoption across industries, and evoked pledges from major employers that they’ll train workers for the AI era.

For a retailer like Walmart, AI is being used not only for more physically demanding tasks like moving boxes at its warehouses, but increasingly for behind-the-desk functions as well. Walmart unveiled a generative AI assistant at its headquarters in August, and announced here at CES that it will be rolled out to 11 other countries.

“When you think about how technology has changed work over the course of modern history, it always accrues to the better of the worker,” Walmart executive vice president of corporate affairs, Dan Barlett, said on today’s POLITICO Tech podcast . “Because what technology’s been able to do is to make repetitive tasks or tasks easier.”

That sunny perspective is not totally shared by labor leaders: They see AI as potentially beneficial to workers as well, but with a substantial caveat.

“We need to make sure that that future is not a dystopian future where we’re all kind of dumbed down and dehumanized with the technology and fighting for scraps. We need to make sure that the productivity that is gained by these technologies is shared broadly,” AFL-CIO president and CEO Liz Shuler told POLITICO Tech host Steven Overly.

Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su pointed out that which “future of work” the U.S. workforce ultimately experiences will largely depend on the choices that corporations and the government make now, in these early stages, about how to manage the risks.

“We’ve seen transition and disruption in the past. And in some situations where you prioritize equity, prioritize worker well-being, you can make a transition in a way that actually makes workers safer, that makes jobs better,” Su said on today’s podcast. “We have that decision point now.” — Steven Overly





