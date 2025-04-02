WASHINGTON — Washington Harbour Partners has made a strategic investment in Turion Space, a California-based startup developing spacecraft and mission software for space situational awareness, debris removal, and in-orbit services, the company announced April 2.

The value of the investment was not disclosed.

The investment, which marks Washington Harbour’s first in Turion Space, was part of a broader funding round that included venture capital firms Y Combinator and Forward Deployed VC, among others. The funding aims to expand Turion’s capabilities in space domain awareness, missile warning and tracking, orbital debris management, and collision avoidance — technologies critical to both U.S. national security and the global space economy, Turion’s co-founder and CEO Ryan Westerdahl said.

Washington Harbour Partners, based in Washington, D.C., invests in technology companies focused on government and national security markets. The firm’s move into space technology aligns with increasing federal interest in commercial satellite capabilities, as the Pentagon and intelligence agencies seek more resilient and responsive space-based infrastructure.

Turion Space launched its latest spacecraft, Droid.002, last month. The satellite is designed for space situational awareness and debris monitoring.

The investment from Washington Harbour follows another undisclosed strategic investment in Turion by Critical Software, a Portugal-based company specializing in software for civil and defense space applications.

Turion in late 2024 secured a $32.6 million contract from the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command to develop three satellites for non-Earth imaging applications. These satellites will conduct rendezvous and proximity operations to perform satellite-to-satellite imagery collection — a capability that allows for detailed inspection of other objects in orbit.

Related