





If Washington doesn't manage to come back in the College Football Playoff national championship game against Michigan, they'll be kicking themselves for one missed opportunity in particular.

Facing a fourth-and-7 at the Wolverines’ 47-yard line in the second quarter, the Huskies elected to go for it and dialed up the perfect play, as they had wide receiver Rome Odunze wide-open downfield with only the end zone in front of him.

But in what seemed to be a miscommunication between the two Washington players, Penix overthrew Odunze, who hit the turf in his attempt to haul in the pass. The Huskies, down 17—10 at the half, turned the ball over on downs, squandering what felt like a huge opportunity early in the game.

Washington turnover on downs! 😳 Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze can't connect on the deep pass. #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/oo3bBV8xgQ — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2024

Here’s a closer look at just how open Odunze was.

Penix missed a wide open Rome Odunze… pic.twitter.com/MrIKFOUzHF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 9, 2024

There’s a very good chance the Huskies’ standout receiver, who caught 13 touchdowns this season, would have easily had another if he and Penix had been on the same page here.

The consensus among fans is that it seemed like Penix was throwing the ball to where he thought Odunze would be—and the receiver ended up running a different route.

Obvsiously i don’t know, but I would guess Odunze is coached to fade to the pylon vs a split safety Think Penix threw it to where he should have been on that 4th down Probably could / should have seen Odunze was not fading and thrown it to where he was anyhow though — Jakob Sanderson (@JakobSanderson) January 9, 2024

I bet Odunze had a corner but because he was so open he kept running straight.. and Penix was throwing to where he was “supposed” to go. That’s what it looked like to me. — Eric Crocker 🥷🏾 (@Crocky209) January 9, 2024

That was supposed to be a Corner Route and Odunze threw his hand up thinking uncovered. Penix rightly threw the Corner vs Cover 2. Dang! — Mike Sanford (@Coach_Sanford2) January 9, 2024

Washington will have to hope they don't come to regret this miscommunication in the College Football Playoff national championship game.








