





Washington running back Dillon Johnson suffered a concerning injury in the final minute of his team’s victory over Texas in Monday’s Sugar Bowl, and now his status is up in the air for the national championship bout.

With Washington leading 37–31 on third down, Johnson ran the ball up the middle to allow the Huskies to milk the clock but was slow to get up and was seen writhing in pain. He had to be helped off the field and eventually was carted back to the locker room. After the game, Washington coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed that Johnson had aggravated a previous foot injury he was dealing with at the end of the regular season.

Dillon Johnson was hyped for Washington's win even as he was being carted off the field.pic.twitter.com/PZNrTzY5ms — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 2, 2024

“It’s related, I think, to what he’s been going through the last couple months,” DeBoer said at his postgame news conference. “Obviously he was down and in some pain, but he’s been in pain he last couple months. … He’s a tough, tough guy. He’s been so strong and keeps pushing forward. It goes back to two or three weeks left in the season, when really this injury happened.”

It’s too early to tell whether Johnson will be able to play for the Huskies (14–0) in Monday’s national title game against Michigan (14–0). He is Washington’s leading rusher with 1,162 yards this season, a total which includes 49 yards and two touchdowns (on 21 carries) in the Sugar Bowl.

Kickoff between Washington and Michigan at NRG Stadium in Houston is set for Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.







