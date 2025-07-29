Image: Dubai Media Office

Dubai Municipality has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BiOD Technology, a subsidiary of DUBAL Holding, to convert used cooking oil and food grease into renewable biodiesel, in a move aimed at advancing the emirate’s circular economy and environmental sustainability goals.

Under the agreement, BiOD Technology will collect used cooking oils (UCO) and fats, oils, and grease (FOG) from across Dubai and process them into B100 biodiesel, a clean, renewable fuel.

The initiative is designed to reduce environmental pollution, protect sewage infrastructure, and lower the costs of wastewater treatment.

“This partnership represents a significant step in our mission to advance Dubai’s environmental agenda through innovative and sustainable waste-to-energy solutions,” said Adel Al Marzooqi, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality. “By turning waste into a valuable energy resource, we contribute effectively to Dubai’s Vision 2030 for environmental sustainability.”

BiOD-Dubai Municipality collab supports Dubai’s circular economy

BiOD chairman Ahmed bin Fahad Al Muhairi said the collaboration reinforces a shared commitment to practical, scalable solutions that support Dubai’s circular economy. “We strive to build a service ecosystem dedicated to making a positive global impact,” he said.

CEO Shiva Vig added that BiOD is leveraging advanced technology to transform food-based waste into high-quality biodiesel, and that the partnership will serve as a foundation for broader recycling and sustainable waste management initiatives.

The agreement aligns with Dubai’s long-term environmental strategies and supports local green economy growth, further strengthening the emirate’s transition to cleaner energy sources.