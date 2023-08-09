Two Russian cosmonauts will perform a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) today (Aug. 9), and you can watch the action live.

Sergey Prokopyev, commander of the ISS’ current Expedition 69 mission, and flight engineer Dmitry Petelin are scheduled to venture outside the station at about 10:45 a.m. EDT (1445 GMT).

You can watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA, or directly via the space agency. Coverage will begin at 10:15 a.m. EDT (1415 GMT).

Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev jettisons an 11-pound (5-kilogram) bundle of spent equipment and no longer needed items off the side of the International Space Station during a May 3, 2023 spacewalk. (Image credit: NASA TV)

Prokopyev and Petelin will perform a variety of work during today’s spacewalk, NASA officials wrote in an update on Monday (Aug. 7).

The duo “will venture outside the station’s Poisk airlock to attach three debris shields to the Rassvet module,” NASA officials wrote. “They also will test the sturdiness of a work platform that will be affixed to the end of the European robotic arm attached to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.”

The two cosmonauts are both spacewalk veterans. Today’s excursion will be the eighth extravehicular activity for Prokopyev and the sixth for Petelin, NASA officials wrote in the update.