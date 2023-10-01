Here are options for downloading or watching A Haunting in Venice streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Detective Hercule Poirot’s latest murder mystery movie A Haunting in Venice at home. Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service. Is A Haunting in Venice available to stream? Is watching A Haunting in Venice on Peacock, Disney Plus , HBO Max, Netflix or Crunchyroll?

Celebrated sleuth Hercule Poirot, now retired and living in self-imposed exile in Venice, reluctantly attends a Halloween séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Released: 2023-09-13

Runtime: 104 minutes

Genre: Mystery, Thriller, Crime

Stars: Kenneth Branagh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey

Director: Ridley Scott, Mark Gordon, Peter Russell, Kenneth Branagh, Kenneth Branagh

Agatha Christie remains the best-selling fiction author of all time and the queen of whodunits. Her stories have been adapted for the screen countless times and have been the primary source of inspiration for detective films well after her time. Whodunits like Knives Out and Bad Times at the El Royale show true roots stemming from Christie’s work. Fans of these films are captivated by a theatrical guessing game in which the plot is conducted entirely of twists. After the successes of Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, it is welcomed news that a third installment of the modern Hercule Poirot films is set to hit theaters late next year.

Is There a Release Date for A Haunting in Venice?

The release date for A Haunting in Venice is September 15, 2023, just in time for the spooky season. The movie began filming on Halloween this year, splitting production between Venice, Italy, and Pinewood Studios in London, England, most likely giving the set a naturally ominous atmosphere. Seeing as the story is set on Halloween night, it’s a fitting addition to next year’s fall lineup. Other spooky movies releasing this fall include The Nun 2 and a new Exorcist film. Ahead of the wide release, A Haunting in Venice will also be released in select theaters across the US on September 9, 2023. Read more about the early screenings here.

When Is ‘A Haunting in Venice’ Coming to Movie Theaters?

A Haunting in Venice is currently scheduled to debut exclusively in theaters and will be released nationwide on Friday, September 15, 2023. However, some lucky moviegoers will be able to watch the film a bit earlier at advance IMAX screenings in select cities. These preview screenings will begin on Saturday, September 9. The film’s runtime is 103 minutes and it has been rated PG-13.

Find Showtimes for A Haunting in Venice

Check out the links below to find showtimes for A Haunting in Venice at a theater near you!

Fandango

Regal

AMC Theatres

Cinemark

Cineplex

A Haunting In Venice Cast and Characters:

A Haunting in Venice was written by Michael Green,Based on Christie’s 1969 novel Hallowe’en Party and directed by Kenneth Branagh. It stars the following actors:

Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot

Kyle Allen as Maxime Gerard

Camille Cottin as Olga Seminoff

Jamie Dornan as Dr. Leslie Ferrier

Tina Fey as Ariadne Oliver

Jude Hill as Leopold Ferrier

Ali Khan as Nicholas Holland

Emma Laird as Desdemona Holland

Kelly Reilly as Rowena Drake

Riccardo Scamarcio as Vitale Portfolio

Michelle Yeoh as Joyce Reynolds

Is ‘A Haunting in Venice’ Available to Stream?

As of late, predicting a film’s digital release/streaming date has truly become a challenge with every studio following their own path. A significant example of this recently is Asteroid City, which became available online for streaming just two and a half weeks after debuting in theaters. Unfortunately, it is still too early to tell when A Haunting in Venice will be available to stream, so keep an eye on this space for further updates. For now, the theaters are your best bet.

What Is ‘A Haunting in Venice’ About?

The official synopsis from 20th Century Studios reads:

"A Haunting in Venice" is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on Halloween Eve. "A Haunting in Venice" is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.