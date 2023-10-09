The trailer of the much-awaited film Ganapath: A Hero is Born was released on Monday, October 9, 2023. The film features Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is set in a dystopian future where Tiger Shroff plays a rebel leader who fights for his people against a tyrannical regime. Kriti Sanon plays his love interest and a skilled fighter who joins him in his mission. Amitabh Bachchan appears as a mysterious character who has a pivotal role in the plot.

Ganapath trailer out now

The trailer showcases some high-octane action sequences, stunning visual effects, impactful dialogues and a gripping storyline. The trailer captures transformation of Tiger Shroff’s character with dialogue, “Aaj se Guddu ka chapter khatam aur Ganapath ka chapter shuru.”

The trailer ends with an impactful dialogue said by Tiger Shroff aka Ganapath, “Hero woh hota hai jo apne liye nahi apnon ke liye ladta hai”

The film promises to be a thrilling ride for the fans of the genre. The film also has a catchy song titled Hum Aaye Hain, which was released earlier and received positive responses from the audience.

The trailer of Ganapath has created a lot of buzz on social media platforms and has been trending on X (formerly known as Twitter). The fans of the star cast have expressed their excitement and appreciation for the trailer. The film is expected to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

About Ganapath

Ganapath is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and Good Co. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages on October 20, 2023, coinciding with the Dussehra festival.

Talking about the film, producer Jackky Bhagnani had earlier said, “We are thrilled to showcase one of our most ambitious projects. Ganapath: A Hero Is Born. This film has been crafted with immense passion and a unique vision. It ventures into uncharted territory and holds many surprises in store for the audience.”

