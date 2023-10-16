Last Man Standing Season 7 is the seventh installment in the longstanding show Last Man Standing. The series is about Mike Baxter, a father of three daughters and an ardent believer in traditional and conservative values. As the series progresses, the plot expands along with Mike’s family, encompassing the men in his daughters’ lives. The seventh season, comprising 22 episodes, originally aired on Fox between September 28, 2018, and May 10, 2019.

Here’s how you can watch and stream Last Man Standing Season 7 via streaming services such as Hulu.

Is Last Man Standing Season 7 available to watch via streaming?

Yes, Last Man Standing Season 7 is available to watch via streaming on Hulu.

Created by Jack Burditt, Last Man Standing is a family sitcom set in Denver, Colorado. In season 7, Mike and Ed have a disagreement over where their business is heading. Vanessa’s mother pays the Baxter family a visit. As Christmas approaches, Mike embarks on a desperate search for gifts.

Season 7 cast includes Tim Allen as Michael Martin “Mike” Baxter, Nancy Travis as Vanessa Baxter (née Davidson), Amanda Fuller as Kristin Beth Baxter Vogelson, Molly McCook as Amanda Elaine “Mandy” Baxter-Anderson, Kaitlyn Dever as Eve Baxter, Christoph Sanders as Kyle Anderson, Héctor Elizondo as Edward “Ed” Alzate, Jet Jurgensmeyer as Boyd Baxter, Jordan Masterson as Ryan Vogelson, Jonathan Adams as Charles Marion “Chuck” Larabee, Krista Marie Yu as Jen, and more

Watch Last Man Standing Season 7 streaming via Hulu

Last Man Standing Season 7 is available to watch on Hulu. Launched on October 29, 2007, Hulu is a subscription-based streaming service offering a wide range of original titles and TV shows and movies developed by ABC, Searchlight Pictures, FX Networks, Disney Television Studios, 20th Century Studios, Freeform, and more.

You can watch the show via Hulu by following these steps:

Go to Hulu.com/welcome Select ‘Start Your Free Trial’ Choose a plan: $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (With Ads)

$14.99 per month (No Ads)

Hulu (With Ads) is the cheapest option, providing users access to Hulu’s streaming library with commercials. Hulu (No Ads) is the service’s premium option, providing access to its library without any advertisements. There are also several bundles available with Hulu that pair the service with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, along with Live TV plans that also include many live TV channels.

The synopsis of Last Man Standing Season 7 is as follows:

“The series stars Tim Allen as Mike Baxter, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home surrounded by women.”

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.