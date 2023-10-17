Arnold (TV Series) is a three-part documentary directed by Lesley Chilcott that traces Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from post-war Austria to bodybuilding fame, Hollywood stardom, and his political career as the Governor of California, providing a comprehensive portrait of his life.

Is Arnold (TV Series) available to watch via streaming?

Yes, Arnold (TV Series) is available to watch via streaming on Netflix.

Arnold (TV Series) consists of three parts that delve into different aspects of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s remarkable life. Part 1 explores his Austrian upbringing and rise to bodybuilding fame, while Part 2 focuses on his Hollywood career and personal challenges. In Part 3, the series follows his political career as the Governor of California, offering a comprehensive look at his multifaceted life.

The cast of Arnold (TV Series) includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Cameron, Sylvester Stallone, Danny DeVito, Jamie Lee Curtis, Linda Hamilton, Charles Gaines, Susan Kennedy, and more. These prominent figures contribute to the documentary by sharing insights and experiences related to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s life and career.

Watch Arnold (TV Series) streaming via Netflix

Arnold (TV Series) is available to watch on Netflix. It is a popular streaming service that offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content for subscribers to watch on-demand.

“This intimate docuseries follows Arnold Schwarzenegger’s multifaceted life and career, from bodybuilding champ to Hollywood icon to politician.”

