Big Tech dominated Kantar BrandZ’s most valuable global brand ranking.

Apple topped the list for the fourth year in a row.

Companies like ChatGPT and Chipotle made their debut.

Try as they might, brands can’t take a bite out of Apple.

Kantar BrandZ, a marketing data and analytics company, published its annual ranking of the world’s most valuable brands.

The global market has weathered storms in the past, but the volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and shifting consumer expectations over the last five years have rattled the landscape. The ongoing tariff discussions between the United States and other countries have added another layer of uncertainty to the formula. While some companies succumbed to the pressure, others steamrolled ahead.

Topping the list for the fourth year in a row is Apple with a brand value of about $1.3 trillion. That’s a 28% increase from 2024, according to Kantar.

After overthrowing Jeff Bezos’ Amazon in 2022, the tech giant has continued to dominate the list while Google, Microsoft, and Amazon vie for second, third, and fourth place. Under CEO Tim Cook, Apple has managed to fend off international competitors like China’s Huawei and South Korea’s Samsung.

Another standout on this year’s list is Jensen Huang’s Nvidia, which saw its brand value increase 152% from 2024. The chipmaker, which reached a $3 trillion valuation after announcing a deal with a Saudi Arabian tech firm, appeared at No. 5 on the list.

Here is Kantar’s top 10 most valuable global brands:

Kantar’s report also highlighted some “newcomers,” brands making their debut on the list.

ChatGPT was the highest-ranking newcomer at No. 60, coming 25 spots ahead of financial service company Stripe and 26 spots ahead of Chipotle.

Here are the top seven newcomers:

60. ChatGPT

Martin Guerrieria, head of Kantar BrandZ, said brands need to do more than differentiate themselves from competitors to stay afloat in the global market.

“The dominance of brands like Apple, Instagram, and McDonald’s underlines the power of a consistent brand experience that people can relate to and remember,” he said. “ChatGPT’s dramatic rise shows how a brand can find fame and influence society to the extent that it changes our daily lives. But with generative AI competition accelerating, OpenAI will need to invest in its brand to preserve its first-mover momentum.”

