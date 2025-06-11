Foundation — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ – YouTube Watch On

“The Mule is here. We’re out of time.”

When we’re talking about all-consuming intergalactic epics transporting viewers to a universe of breathtaking dimensions, it’s tough to top “Foundation,” Apple TV+’s prestige sci-fi series based on the seminal works of Isaac Asimov and starring the Emmy-nominated Jared Harris and Lee Pace, plus acclaimed actress Lou Llobell.

A stunning new trailer has just been unwrapped today for “Foundation” Season 3 which launches July 11 with the premiere episode of the ambitious production shepherded by ace executive producer David S. Goyer (“The Crow,” “Blade,” “Dark City,” “The Dark Knight Trilogy”). Subsequent chapters of the ten-episode outing will arrive each Friday until the season finale on Sept. 12. It’s a dense, richly-conceived adaptation that demands your attention and will amply reward audiences with the vastness of its careful worldbuilding and captivating multi-faceted characters.



Official poster for Apple TV+’s “Foundation” Season 3 that arrives July 11. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Rolling out 152 years after the turbulent events of Season 2, this expansive run continues the noble efforts of an emboldened band of exiles on their exhausting quest to save humanity and restore civilization after the inevitable fall of the Galactic Empire.

Hari Seldon’s Foundation has become firmly established way beyond its simple origins, all while the proud Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire has slowly diminished. As these two great galactic powers call a truce and enter into a shaky alliance, a new enemy to the known galaxy arrives via an interstellar warlord called “The Mule,” who has claimed the universe as his alone to conquer. As this dangerous game unfolds and fates are determined, Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons, and Demerzel participate in a fateful dance to choose who will ultimately win and who’ll be destroyed.

“The Mule is your battle, Gaal,” Jared Harris’ Hari Seldon warns in this jaw-dropping new preview. “It’s my job to ensure you’re prepared.”

Pilou Asbæk as The Mule in “Foundation” Season 3. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

“Foundation” Season 3 has no shortage of illuminating new stars and characters like Emmy-winner Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tómas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, Oscar-winner Troy Kotsur, and Pilou Asbæk. Returning cast members include Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, and Rowena King.

Storytelling master David S. Goyer covers showrunning duties once more alongside executive producers Bill Bost, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell, Robyn Asimov, David Kob, Christopher J. Byrne, Leigh Dana Jackson, Jane Espenson and Roxann Dawson.

Available exclusively on Apple TV+, “Foundation’s” third orbit begins Friday, July 11, 2025. To prep viewers for all the political manipulations and cosmic mayhem, the first and second seasons of “Foundation” are currently streaming globally on Apple TV+.