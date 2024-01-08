Ben Affleck surprised his longtime pal Matt Damon in a touching moment caught on-camera during Sunday night’s Golden Globes Awards.

Damon was sitting at his table without his tux jacket on, chatting away during a commercial break, when Affleck approached and put his arm around his old friend.

Damon, wearing a custom Giorgio Armani suit, gave Affleck a big bear hug as they both smiled broadly.

Damon was seated next to his wife of nearly two decades, Luciana Barroso, at the time.

Affleck and Damon, wearing matching tuxedos, later presented the Best Director – Motion Picture award to Christopher Nolan for “Oppenheimer.”

Nolan directed Damon in the big-screen blockbuster starring Cillian Murphy. Damon played Manhattan Project head General Leslie Groves.







Ben Affleck surprised his longtime pal Matt Damon during a commercial break on Sunday’s Golden Globes telecast. Getty Images for Moët & Chandon

Murphy later won a Golden Globe as Best Actor for his role as Robert Oppenheimer, who developed the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki that ended World War II in 1945.

Affleck and Damon have been friends since they were kids in the 1980s in Cambridge, Mass. and their creative partnership spans 40-plus years.

The played extras in the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams,” starring Kevin Costner, and would regularly travel together to New York City to audition for acting jobs.







Ben Afflect and Matt Damon presented the Best Director Award during Sunday’s Golden Globes telecast on CBS. Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”) won. Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

They even shared a checking account, at one point, and appeared together in the movie “Chasing Amy.”

Affleck and Damon hit paydirt when they co-wrote and co-starred opposite Robin Williams in the 1997 movie “Good Will Hunting,” for which they won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Williams won for Best Supporting Actor.

They also made the movie “Dogma” together and produced the HBO documentary series “Project Greenlight.”