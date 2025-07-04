A 33-year-old man was arrested by the Seshadripuram police on Wednesday evening for allegedly assaulting a staff member at a coffee shop after a dispute over an extra empty cup. The accused, identified as Arun Kumar, is a driver and resident of Palace Guttahalli.

The incident took place at the Namma Filter Coffee outlet in Seshadripuram, which Arun visited with two friends. According to the complaint filed by 21-year-old Islam Ul Haque, who works as a cashier and coffee maker at the shop, one of the three customers ordered a “two by three” coffee, meaning two cups of coffee to be split into three cups.

Haque informed them that the shop does not serve “by two” coffee. The group then paid for three cups, and Haque served them accordingly. However, one of them asked for an additional empty cup. Haque refused, saying it was against shop policy. This led to an argument, during which the group allegedly began abusing him.

Haque said, “I objected to the foul language, and that’s when the fight started.”

CCTV footage from the outlet shows one of Arun’s friends storming behind the counter and hitting Haque. In response, Haque picked up a sharp object and attacked the man. Arun and his friend then joined in, pulled Haque out of the counter, and assaulted him. Haque tried to defend himself and continued fighting back.

A senior police officer confirmed that Arun was arrested and later released on bail. Further action is being taken in the matter.

