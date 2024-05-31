Watch the best tries from a record-breaking round 17 of the Allianz Premiership Women’s Rugby.

Saracens clinched a home semi-final last weekend, with a showstopping victory over champions Gloucester- Hartpury at the StoneX.

May Campbell was successful from all 16 of her lineout throws, the most by any player in an Allianz Premiership Women’s Rugby match this season.

Elsewhere, Harlequins’ Jade Konkel-Roberts made 24 carries against Bristol Bears, the most by any player in a match this season.

Meanwhile, Bristol Bears’ Deborah Wills scored three tries against Harlequins, the only Allianz Premiership Women’s Rugby hat-trick at the weekend and the Bears’ first in the competition since Lark Atkin-Davies crossed the line three times against Wasps last June.