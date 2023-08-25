





Footage of a miraculous air rescue shows children trapped in a cable car dangling 1,200 feet above the ground has been released.

It happened earlier this week in Pakistan. Six children and two adults became trapped in the cable car, which runs across a river canyon, as they traveled from their remote village to the only nearby school. The drone footage shows those in the lopsided cable car bracing themselves against the walls.

Several hours into the 16-hour ordeal, Pakistan’s Special Service Group mounted a rescue effort using a helicopter. One of the children can be seen jumping from the cable car onto a robe hanging from the helicopter before they are whisked away. However, after that rescue, the helicopters were called off. There were worries that approaching by helicopter was unsafe, given the unpredictable winds and sharp rotors.

As night time crept in, a team of zip-liners were sent to evacuate the remaining passengers. They were eventually harnessed to the lines and slowly guided back to their village on a chair made of wooden bed frames and ropes. Meanwhile, thousands of residents gathered to watch the unfolding drama. They’d been alerted via mosque loudspeakers, which broadcast continuous updates throughout the town.

Osama Sharif, 15, was on his way to school to retrieve test results. He told The Daily Mail that everyone was worried the car would give way before the rescue was successful. “We cried, and tears were in our eyes, as we feared the cable car will go down.” Other passengers reported they feared “we would die” at any moment.

“I thought it was my last day and I will be no more,” Attaullah Shah, also 15, recalled to the outlet. “God has granted me a second life.”

Police were able to arrest the owner of the cable car, for operating without a license and for ignoring safety measures. Many of the survivors appealed to the local government to build a school in their village, as well as a bridge joining the towns, so that cable cars were no longer necessary. Cable cars are the primary source of transportation in the isolated, mountainous region. However, they are often ill-maintained and every year lead to deaths and injuries.