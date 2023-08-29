‘Gran Turismo’ is finally here. Find out how to watch The highly-anticipated sequel to Sony’s latest biographical sports drama film Gran Turismo online for free.
It sounds like every kid’s dream: to be discovered online and given a chance to fulfill your dreams. That’s just what happened to teenager Jann Mardenborough. Born in County Durham, Mardenborough was the son of a professional footballer but developed an interest in a different competition altogether. He became an avid player of the Gran Turismo racing games series on Playstation and his ability led him to the GT Academy, which gave online players an opportunity to take their video game skills to a real-life racetrack.
Gran Turismo is the most recent of several video game adaptations planned by Sony Pictures and PlayStation Studios. Given the $400 million financial success of the Tom Holland-led Uncharted film, another video game movie is an easy call. Based on the video game of the same name, Gran Turismo will join an array of PlayStation exclusives going from consoles to live-action, including major titles such as the zombie survival game, Days Gone, and the mythological epic, God of War.
When is the Release Date for Gran Turismo?
Gran Turismo will be getting a limited release in US theaters on August 11, 2023, followed by a wide release on August 25, 2023. The film is distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.
Will Gran Turismo Be in Theaters or on Streaming?
Gran Turismo will be released exclusively in movie theaters on August 11, 2023. No streaming dates have been given for the film, but we do know that the film will most likely be available to stream on Netflix thanks to a deal that was struck between the streamer and Sony Pictures in early 2021.
Is Gran Turismo Releasing in Movie Theaters?
Yes, indeed! Gran Turismo will enjoy a theatrical release so you can catch this exciting new movie on the big screen when it first premieres, though other viewing options are sure to follow.
Where To Watch Gran Turismo Online:
How to Watch Gran Turismo Movie Online
Is Gran Turismo streaming?
As for when we can expect it to drop on streaming, we have a rough idea. 65, another Sony Pictures release, was available to buy and rent digitally just under two months after its theatrical release. It all depends on performance, though – if the film is a box office smash, don’t count on it leaving theaters in a hurry.
Is Gran Turismo streaming on Netflix?
Will Gran Turismo Be On Disney+?
Gran Turismo Cast
Gran Turismo was written by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin. It was directed by Neill Blomkamp and stars the following actors:
- Archie Madekwe as Jann Mardenborough, a young Gran Turismo player aspiring to become a professional racer.
- David Harbour as Jack Salter, Jann’s trainer.
- Orlando Bloom as Danny Moore, a marketing executive at Nissan.
- Darren Barnet as Matty Davis, a top GT Academy driver and Jann’s rival.
- Geri Halliwell as Lesley Mardenborough, Jann’s mother.
- Djimon Hounsou as Steve Mardenborough, Jann’s father.
- Takehiro Hira as Kazunori Yamauchi, the creator of Gran Turismo.
- Josha Stradowski as Nicholas Capa, a rival driver to Jann.
- Daniel Puig as Coby Mardenborough, Jann’s brother.
- Maeve Courtier-Lilley as Audrey, Jann’s love interest.
- Thomas Kretschmann as Patrice Capa, Nicholas’ father
- Richard Cambridge as Felix
- Emelia Hartford as Leah Vega
- Pepe Barroso as Antonio Cruz
- Sang Heon Lee as Joo-Hwan Lee
- Max Mundt as Klaus Hoffman
- Mariano González as Henry Evas
- Harki Bhambra as Avi Bhatt
- Lindsay Pattison as Chloe McCormick
- Théo Christine as Marcel Durand
- Nikhil Parmar as Persol
What Is Gran Turismo About?
Sony has planned Gran Turismo to be a biographical coming-of-age sports drama. Given that the Gran Turismo video game series is all about driving and racing, the source material doesn’t feature any characters or a story. Sony cleverly uses the PlayStation Studios brand by retelling Jann Mardenborough’s real-life tale.